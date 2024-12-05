Tejas Networks selected as broadband equipment supplier for state-led BharatNet Last Mile Connectivity project in Tamil Nadu

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 5: Tejas Networks (BSE: 540595) (NSE: TEJASNET) today announced that the company will be supplying its industry-leading GPON OLT, ONT and Management System for the state-led BharatNet Last Mile Connectivity (LMC) project in Tamil Nadu. The project is being implemented by TANFINET (Tamil Nadu FibreNet Corporation Limited), a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) set up by the Government of Tamil Nadu with Polycab India Limited (PIL) as the Master System Integrator.

The BharatNet LMC project seeks to extend affordable high-speed connectivity to around 50,000 Government institutions, Public Health Centres and Schools from the nearest BharatNet site at Gram Panchayat/Block/District levels. Further, the LMC infrastructure will also be leveraged to provide FTTH (Fiber to the Home) service to rural households in Tamil Nadu through partnerships with local cable operators and telecom service providers.

Arnob Roy, COO and Executive Director of Tejas Networks said, "We are delighted to be selected as the primary broadband equipment supplier for this prestigious project. With our modular, feature-rich and future-proof portfolio of multi-gigabit GPON/XGS-PON products delivering enterprise-grade quality of service and resiliency features, Tejas is emerging as a technology partner of choice for both domestic and international FTTH rollouts."

Sunil Handoo, Vice President - Sales at Tejas Networks said, "TANFINET's BharatNet LMC project will enable Tamil Nadu's rural citizens to experience the real benefits of high-speed broadband in their daily lives and help improve their social and economic well-being. As a leading IPR and R&D-driven company in the telecom and networking sector, we have extensive experience in successfully delivering complex, high-performance networks of national importance. We look forward to working with all stakeholders to ensure a world-class broadband service experience for end-users."

About Tejas Networks Limited

Tejas Networks Ltd. designs and manufactures high-performance wireline and wireless networking products for telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defence and government entities in over 75 countries. Tejas Networks Ltd. is a part of the Tata Group, with Panatone Finvest Ltd. (a subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.) being the majority shareholder.

For more information, visit Tejas Networks Ltd. at http://www.tejasnetworks.com or contact

Investor Relations: ir@india.tejasnetworks.com

SAFE HARBOUR

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements due to risks or uncertainties associated with our expectations with respect to, but not limited to, our ability to successfully implement our strategy and our growth and expansion plans, technological changes, our exposure to market risks, general economic and political conditions in India which have an impact on our business activities or investments, changes in the laws and regulations that apply to the industry in which the Company operates. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/826177/4936143/Tejas_Networks_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor