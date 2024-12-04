Telangana Govt. and Google inks agreement to establish Safety Engineering Centre in Hyderabad

New Delhi [India], December 4 : The GSEC in Hyderabad will be the first of its kind in the APAC region after Tokyo and only the fifth globally, with similar facilities in Dublin, Munich, and Malaga, according to a statement.

This GSEC is a specialised international cybersecurity hub designed to play a crucial role in developing advanced security and online safety products tailored for the Indian context.

The centre will focus on cutting-edge research, AI-driven security solutions, and creating a collaborative platform for leading experts and researchers in cybersecurity. It also aims to foster skill development, boost employment, and enhance cybersecurity capabilities in India, the Telangana CMO stated.

The release further highlighted that Google, which already has its largest employee base in Hyderabad, is currently constructing its biggest office globally outside its headquarters in the city.

The GSEC was first announced on October 3, 2024, during the Google for India 2024 Conclave, sparking intense competition among states to secure this investment.

"We are very proud that Google has chosen Hyderabad for setting up the GSEC. This partnership is a testament to Hyderabad's position as a leading IT and innovation hub in the country and the world," said Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy after the partnership was formalised.

Welcoming Royal Hansen, CIO of Google, Revanth Reddy remarked, "Telangana has always been at the forefront of digital skill development. Hyderabad has been the epicentre of IT/ITES development globally. Our city is already home to five of the most valuable tech companies in the worldAlphabet (Google), Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, and Meta (Facebook). With this partnership, I hope we can address global cybersecurity challenges effectively from Hyderabad."

During discussions with the Google team, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy emphasised Hyderabad's leadership in cybersecurity initiatives in India. This leadership, he noted, is underscored by the state's proactive approach in forging strategic partnerships with global technology leaders.

The establishment of GSEC in Hyderabad is expected to be transformative for the city and the state, attracting top-tier safety engineers, local policy experts, and fostering collaborations with academic institutions and government partners to address India's unique cybersecurity challenges, the release added.

The initiative will enhance the digital safety of businesses, government institutions, and citizens while creating thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities.

Telangana's collaboration with Google aligns with its broader vision of nurturing a thriving technological ecosystem that supports research, training, and innovation in ICT.

As part of its ongoing digital transformation, the Telangana Fiber (T-Fiber) initiative aims to connect over 47 lakh rural households. This partnership with Google will ensure the digital safety of these homes through secure Android TV/Smart TV systems. GSEC's collaboration is set to strengthen these efforts, ensuring a secure and connected future for Telangana's citizens.

The release described the partnership as a significant step towards boosting Telangana's cybersecurity capabilities, fostering innovation, and setting global benchmarks in digital safety.

The GSEC will not only enhance Telangana's digital infrastructure but also promote academic training and research, aligning with the Chief Minister's vision of creating a pool of world-class cybersecurity experts in Hyderabad.

Royal Hansen, CIO of Google, said, "We are excited about establishing the GSEC in Hyderabad, a city uniquely positioned to become the global hub for safety engineering, including cyber and digital security. With this partnership, Hyderabad can emerge as a global leader in this critical domain and address worldwide security needs. The shared vision of excellence between Google and CM Revanth Reddy holds great promise for further collaborations."

CM Revanth Reddy expressed gratitude to Royal Hansen for his support and participation in this landmark event. He also extended thanks to Arijit Sarkar (VP Global Google Tech, Hyderabad), Sreenivasa Reddy (Managing Director, Government Affairs and Public Policy, Google India, Delhi), Mangla Seshadri (Senior Director and Head - Global Cybersecurity, Hyderabad), and Apurva Chamaria (Head of Startups for Google) for their contributions to making this partnership a reality.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor