Telangana invites Tesla CEO Elon Musk for setting up units in state

Telangana Industry and Commerce Minister KT Rama Rao has made a strong pitch to Elon Musk for setting up units in India saying he would be "happy to partner Tesla in working through the challenges".

Rama Rao's response came in reply to a tweet from Tesla Founder and CEO Elon Musk a couple of days back in which he had said Tesla was working through many challenges in starting business in India.

"Still working through a lot of challenges with the government," Musk tweeted on January 13 replying to a Twitter user who asked about update on Tesla's India business plan.

"Hey Elon, I am the Industry & Commerce Minister of Telangana state in India. Will be happy to partner Tesla in working through the challenges to set shop in India/Telangana. Our state is a champion in sustainability initiatives & a top notch business destination in India," Rama Rao said replying to Elon Musk tweet.

Elon Musk announced in 2020 that Tesla would set up manufacturing units for electric vehicles in India. A Tesla subsidiary firm named India Motors and Energy Private Limited has been set up. The company is based out of Bengaluru.

( With inputs from ANI )

