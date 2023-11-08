Telangana Launches the Zero-Emission Truck Accelerator (ZET)

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 8: Telangana Mobility Valley (TMV), Government of Telangana, in a landmark announcement, launched the Telangana ZET Accelerator. Telangana ZET Accelerator is a collaborative platform for industry players to host pilots on zero-emission trucking. The goal of this initiative is to launch ZET pilot projects and develop ZET corridors across the state through public-private collaboration and, ultimately, to foster innovation, overcome barriers, and establish the groundwork for a significant shift towards ZETs in the market. This Accelerator has been envisioned with technical support from RMI, founded as Rocky Mountain Institute.

Endorsed by a consortium of stakeholders, including original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), charging infrastructure providers, industry leaders, logistics firms, truck operators, and e-commerce giants, the Accelerator is poised to revolutionise the freight transportation sector by aligning it with sustainability and net-zero benchmarks.

To mark the launch, the Department hosted the Telangana ZET Accelerator Stakeholder Convening, bringing together esteemed stakeholders from both government and industry sectors to deliberate on the ambitious agenda of fostering the ZET ecosystem in the state.

The event was graced by Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of the Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT) Departments, Government of Telangana. As the chief guest at the event, Ranjan shed light on the state's vision and commitment to spearheading emission-free transport. The Government of Telangana will identify a lighthouse corridor and collaborate with industry leaders to deploy ZETs and associated infrastructure along the corridor.

"This initiative is a testament to our commitment to foster innovation and sustainable growth. Through the Telangana ZET Accelerator, we aim to usher in a new era of zero-emission transportation, aligning our state with India's net-zero goals, which will be much ahead of time. We believe that this Accelerator will serve as a pivotal platform for forging strong partnerships between industry players and the government to accelerate the deployment of ZETs in the state", were Ranjan's remarks on how the state aims to propel EV growth across segments, especially for trucks and freight in Telangana.

Numerous other dignitaries and industry pioneers attended the event and engaged in a productive exchange of ideas and visions to reshape the future of trucking in Telangana.

Gopalakrishnan VC, Director - Automotive and EV, Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Ltd., highlighted the state's pivotal role in shaping the future of zero-emission trucking, stating, "Telangana's strategic positioning as an emerging hub for automotive and electric vehicle innovation positions us as a frontrunner in the adoption of Zero-Emission Trucks. The Telangana ZET Accelerator Stakeholder Convening marks a significant step toward realizing our state's vision for sustainable and eco-friendly transportation solutions."

The event promises to be the starting point in Telangana's journey towards a more sustainable future with Zero Emission Trucks.

