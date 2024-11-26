Telepathy secured a significant $15 million agreement with international giant Titan Global Ltd

SMPL

New Delhi [India], November 26: Telepathy Infotech, one of India's leading IT services companies, has secured a significant $15 million agreement with international powerhouse Titan Global Ltd. to provide cutting-edge technology solutions (specially for AI & Advanced Solution) and elevate its digital ecosystem on a global scale, the company announced today.

As part of the agreement, Telepathy Infotech's expert team will build a custom cloud-based, AI-powered platform aimed at streamlining Titan Global's IT infrastructure and delivering real-time support across its worldwide operations. The platform will be designed with scalability, security, and automation at its core, ensuring Titan Global's workforce benefits from an enhanced, seamless, and highly personalized digital experience.

"At Telepathy Infotech, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of technology and bringing innovative solutions to businesses across the world. This partnership with Titan Global Ltd. underscores our position as a leading IT services provider in India and highlights our growing influence on the international stage. Our unique, agile approach to technology is not only transforming client ecosystems but also elevating India's standing in the global IT landscape", said Satyam Jha, Founder & CTO of Telepathy Infotech.

This major win builds on Telepathy Infotech's rapid ascent as one of India's most dynamic mobile app development companies, specializing in AI-driven solutions, IoT, digital transformation, and cloud services. Known for its client-first approach and deep expertise, Telepathy Infotech is trusted by top-tier global brands for its ability to develop solutions that not only meet but anticipate the needs of modern, digitally-savvy workforces.

Titan Global's PR Officer, commenting on the collaboration, noted that the implementation of Telepathy Infotech's solution would "empower employees, foster agility, and enhance Titan's ability to deliver exceptional services to customers worldwide. We have many more things which is to be extended in phase 2 or next year."

For more information, please visit - https://telepathyinfotech.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor