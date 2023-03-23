Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 (/PNN): Over time, modern technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), Virtual Reality (VR), and Augmented Reality (AR) have found mainstream applications in multiple industries. They are no longer considered niche technologies limited to high-end tech ventures. From travel and tourism to hospitality and education, orgzations use these technologies to enhance user experience across the board.

TellMe DigiInfotech is one such tech startup that focuses on creating end-to-end immersive VR content for points of tourist interest (POIs) and other projects across India. Acknowledging its contribution to the travel & tourism sector, its innovative approach and mass appeal, TellMe was felicitated with the prestigious Best Travel Tech Co.- under 10 years category at the first Travel & Tourism conclave held in Gurgaon.

TellMe is leveraging VR technology to provide an immersive experience of exotic tourist destinations across India. Motivated with the mission of "helping everyone visit a tourist destination," the experiential photography and tech venture has made it possible for people to experience a plethora of Indian tourist destinations, virtually, as if they are visiting them personally.

TellMe aims to disrupt the realm of conventional tourism with its services which include 360° experiential photography of panoramic views and drone shoots of POIs across the country. This immersive VR content created by TellMe aesthetically covers many popular and offbeat locations pan India, including monuments, religious places, areas with natural beauty, adventurous locations, forests, heritage places etc. Showcasing the Indian vibrant culture TellMe team also captures different forms of cultural practices across India. The company has been working with the Government both at centre and state level.

Extending its services to Corporate houses TellMe has created products to showcase their premises or even project in the offing on VR and give an immersive experience to visitors in trade shows. The tech startup embarked on the journey of making the most of VR technology by producing VR videos for various exhibitions of national and international importance immediately after the pandemic curbs were lifted and the journey thereafter has been one of expansion.

TellMe's exclusive VR demos have been witnessed by thousands of delegates at national events like the 17th Pravasiya Bhartiya Divas 2023, Invest in MP (Indore), National eGovernance Conference (Katra, Jammu), and SATTE Travel Expo (Noida). The team at TellMe has taken delegates on virtual trips to locations all over India, including making them experience river rafting on the Chenab River, a Gondola ride in Gulmarg, and a hot air balloon ride in Goa.

With the intention of helping all sections of society travel across India and encouraged by the overwhelming response to its VR tours, TellMe has embarked on a social mission based on the theme of "Dekho Apna Desh." This initiative involves providing residents of old age homes and orphanages with the experience of visiting religious places and a range of other popular and offbeat locations virtually and without making physical visits.

The reach of modern technologies is not limited to travel and tourism. In the age of digitisation, it has found its way into the highly coveted Indian education sector. Realising this, the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 recommends the use of disruptive technologies, including VR. Considering this, TellMe is working on building VR-based content for the curriculum prescribed by all major educational boards operating in India. With a special focus on subjects like History and Geography, TellMe's immersive VR content will be designed to give an unparallel visual experience to students, taking them on a guided educational tour.

After receiving the Best Travel Tech award at the Travel & Tourism conclave, Mr. Srinivasa Rao, the Founding Director and CEO of TellMe DigiInfotech, credited his team for the experiential photography and creating immersive content by navigating through testing conditions during the pandemic. He said, "Such graceful recognition by ET and the Best Tech Co.award will further motivate the team to accelerate the innovation and deliver high-quality VR content in a cost-effective manner. We envision making every institution in the country, including schools, colleges, NGOs, and commercial orgzations, embrace digitization and get on the bandwagon of invaluable technologies like VR and AR sooner than later!"

