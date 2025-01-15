Temflo Systems, Ghaziabad Unveils Mesmerizing Laser Water Screen Show at Mahakumbh, Prayagraj

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 15: Devotees at the Mahakumbh were treated to a mesmerizing experience as a special laser water screen projection, light, and sound show was inaugurated at the Kali Ghat near the Boat Club in Prayagraj. The unique presentation, organized by the Tourism Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh, brought to life the ancient tales of Prayagraj and the Mahakumbh in an innovative and captivating manner.

The breathtaking visuals projected onto the water screen vividly depicted the divinity and historical significance of these sacred sites, offering viewers an opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich heritage of the Mahakumbh. The initiative has been widely praised as a commendable effort to preserve and celebrate the grandeur of this cultural treasure while making it more engaging for modern audiences.

The firm that brought this visionary idea to life, Temflo Systems, Ghaziabad, expressed pride in its contribution to enhancing the Mahakumbh experience. The Director of the firm, Mr. B.M. Maheshwari, stated, “We are incredibly proud to have brought this visionary laser water screen projection show to life at the Mahakumbh, blending the timeless traditions of this sacred gathering with cutting-edge technology. Our goal is to create unforgettable experiences for the devotees and visitors, allowing them to witness the divine legacy of Prayagraj in a way that is both immersive and innovative. This initiative reflects our unwavering commitment to using technology to preserve and elevate the cultural heritage of this revered event for modern audiences.”

Temflo Systems, with over 25 years of expertise, has successfully executed a diverse range of TGS projects, including light and sound shows, museums, and experience centers in locations such as Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Jhansi, Moradabad, and Bareilly. Temflo is a renowned name in PLC-SCADA solutions, early warning systems, control command centers featuring large video displays and comprehensive interiors, smart classrooms, and city flood management systems.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor