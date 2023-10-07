“Tennis Premier League Season 5 in India Quenches Thirst with Clear Premium Water”

Tennis Premier League Season 5 Powered By Clear Premium Water, Player’s Auction

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 7: Clear Premium Water has taken center stage as the powered-by sponsor for the highly anticipated fifth edition of Tennis Premier League (TPL), India’s foremost tennis tournament, to popularize the sport nationwide.

Bollywood celebrities and sports enthusiasts gathered at Sahara Star on October 1 for the TPL Season 5 players’ auction, setting the stage for an exhilarating competition. The main matches are scheduled from December 12 to December 17 at Balewadi Stadium in Pune, promising a week of intense tennis action.

Nayan Shah, the CEO and founder of Clear Premium Water, made a significant appearance at the TPL Season 5 players’ auction in Mumbai on October 1. During the event, the Mumbai Leon Army, one of the eight teams participating in the league was felicitated by Clear Water.

Nayan Shah, CEO and Founder of Clear Premium Water expressed his enthusiasm for the association with the Fifth edition of TPL: “We are thrilled to be the powered by sponsor for the prestigious Tennis Premier League Season 5. Tennis is a sport that embodies fitness, discipline, and determination, values that align perfectly with Clear Premium Water. Our association with TPL is about promoting the league and encouraging the growth of tennis in India. We believe that through such platforms, we can contribute to nurturing the incredible talent that our country possesses.”

The Tennis Premier League began its journey in 2018 and has remained committed to promoting tennis in India. Moreover, it has consistently provided financial assistance and exposure to the country’s top tennis players. The league’s innovative approach has paved the way for increased private sector investment in tennis, offering players opportunities to compete on the global stage and access the best coaching, training, facilities, and equipment.

The TPL Season 5 features eight dynamic teams: Bengal Wizards, Bengaluru SG Mavericks, Pune Jaguars, Punjab Tigers, Hyderabad Strikers, Gujarat Panthers, Mumbai Leon Army, and Delhi Binny’s Brigade. Each team boasts a prominent Bollywood and Former champions as brand ambassadors, including Leander Paes, Sania Mirza, Sonali Bendre, Taapsee Pannu, Rakul Preet Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Sonu Sood, and Malaika Arora.

Clear Premium Water’s support adds a refreshing dimension to the league, emphasizing the importance of hydration and health in sports. With Clear Premium Water, TPL Season 5 promises to be a smashing success that leaves a lasting impact on India’s tennis landscape.

