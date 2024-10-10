Terumo India celebrated Terumo Patient's Day 2024, Honoring Patient-Centric Care and Innovation

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 10: Terumo India, the Indian subsidiary of Terumo Corporation (TSE: 4543), a global leader in medical technology, celebrated Terumo Patient's Day 2024 to connect with its Group Mission of "Contributing to Society through Healthcare".

The celebration, which coincides with the founding day of Terumo Corporation globally, reflects the company's deep commitment to putting patients at the center of every innovation, partnership, and initiative it undertakes.

Hikaru Samejima, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Terumo Corporation attended the celebrations at the Terumo India office. This year, Terumo India organised a Blood Donation Drive and a Free Health Check-up Camp for all associates and local community members. Terumo India also held discussions centered around the patient journey and how healthcare professionals and patients can collaborate to enhance the quality of care and improve outcomes.

Shishir Agarwal, Managing Director and President of Terumo India, expressing Terumo's continued commitment to patient-centric care said "Patients are, and always will be, at the heart of everything we do at Terumo. Today, as we celebrate Terumo Patient's Day, we not only honour the patients whose lives we strive to improve, but we also recommit to our group mission. Every step we takefrom innovation to outreachis driven by the desire to improve patient outcomes and provide access to better healthcare solutions."

Started in 2013, Terumo Patient's Day is celebrated globally throughout the Terumo Group. Every year, various activities to engage with patients and medical settings are organized at the group sites around the world, such as healthcare professional speaker events, visits to hospitals, and blood donation drives.

About Terumo

Terumo (TSE: 4543) is a global leader in medical technology and has been committed to "Contributing to Society through Healthcare" for 100 years. Based in Tokyo and operating globally, Terumo employs more than 30,000 associates worldwide to provide innovative medical solutions in more than 160 countries and regions. The company started as a Japanese thermometer manufacturer, and has been supporting healthcare ever since. Now, its extensive business portfolio ranges from vascular intervention and cardio-surgical solutions, blood transfusion and cell therapy technology, to medical products essential for daily clinical practice such as transfusion systems, diabetes care, and peritoneal dialysis treatments. Terumo will further strive to be of value to patients, medical professionals, and society at large.

About Terumo India

Terumo India is a fast-growing medical devices company that serves to advance access to high-quality Cardiac & Vascular, and other medical devices for patients and medical practitioners in India. Terumo India is part of Terumo Corporation, a global leader in medical technology with headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. Established in 1921 and with its 100 years of history, Terumo's starting point and unchanging corporate mission has been 'Contributing to Society through Healthcare'.

Terumo India was established in 2013 with headquarters in Gurgaon, NCR Delhi and has since grown to touch over 100,000 lives with an expanding field force & distribution network. Terumo India is Great Place to Work® certified and has also been recognized as one of India's Top 15 Workplaces™ in Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare and Biotech 2022. The company runs several acclaimed training & development programs, working closely with its customers and academic partners to contribute to the skilling requirements of India's healthcare system.

