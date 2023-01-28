Testronix Sets a benchmark for Manufacturing High Quality Testing Instruments  

The lab testing equipment manufacturer adheres to the latest tech trends to offer state-of-the-art products

New Delhi (India), January 28: In 2023, consumers are no longer willing to purchase sub-standard products. They have become more quality-conscious when it comes to the products they purchase, including how they are packaged and labelled. This increases the need for hi-tech testing equipment to ensure the quality of the products being manufactured.

Gauging this need for robust testing and measurement across all operational scales, Testronix provides companies with state-of-the-art lab testing equipment at affordable rates. It manufactures hi-tech testing and measurement equipment that helps businesses in quality assurance and testing their products’ durability before they reach the end users.

With a team of professionals having 20+ years of industry experience, Testronix blends innovation and technology to cater to the testing and quality assurance needs of companies across India. It stays in tune with the ongoing tech trends to build equipment that prevents manufacturers from making any compromises. Testronix produced different lab testing equipment to cater to different business needs. Some of its popular offerings include:

Paper and Packaging Testing Instruments

Paint and Plating Testing Instruments

PET and Preform Testing Instruments

Plastic Testing Instruments

Flexible Films Testing Instruments

Testronix Manufactures Highly quality, affordable testing instruments for the packaging industry and considers every element that goes into manufacturing a product. This provides holistic support to its business customers across multiple industries.

One of the biggest reasons that make Testronix a highly sought-after company for purchasing lab testing equipment is that it’s cost-effective. With a plethora of new players entering the market every year, the need to produce high-quality products has increased significantly. Testronix has gauged this need and provides affordable solutions to businesses with limited resources.

Led by Mr. Vidur Malhotra, the young and dynamic marketing manager of the company, Testronix does its best to drive digitization while developing its equipment. It leverages modern technologies like the internet of things (IoT) and process automation to enhance the testing and measuring processes. The next-generation equipment includes a variety of products, such as Box Compression Tester, Bursting Strength Tester, and more.

Mr. Vidur believes that the need for hi-tech lab testing equipment is no longer limited to large-scale enterprises. He says, “Irrespective of the scale at which you operate, you can thrive in the market only by providing high-quality, sturdy, durable, and resilient products to your customers. At Testronix, we help startups, SMEs, and larger enterprises to ensure holistic quality control and improve their profitability by providing next-generation Lab testing instruments!”

