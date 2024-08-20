Tetra Pak Set to Showcase Cutting-edge Innovations at Anuga FoodTec 2024

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 20: Tetra Pak, a global leader in food processing and packaging solutions, is set to unveil its latest innovations at Anuga FoodTec 2024, India's premier platform for advanced food and beverage technology. The event will take place from August 28th to 30th at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai, where Tetra Pak will present cutting-edge technologies tailored to meet the evolving needs of the food industry.

At Anuga FoodTec, Tetra Pak will highlight its innovative solutions for the prepared foods sector, addressing the increasing consumer demand for ready-to-eat products. From mayonnaise and chutneys to marmalades and hummus, Tetra Pak's technology ensures that these products are delivered with the highest standards of quality, safety, and consistency. The solutions are designed with flexibility, allowing producers to seamlessly switch between different products and recipes, thereby maximizing operational efficiency.

Commenting on the upcoming event, Cassio Simoes, Managing Director of Tetra Pak South Asia, remarked, "For decades, Tetra Pak has been at the forefront of food processing and packaging innovation in India. With consumers demanding more choices, better quality, and enhanced experiences, every day presents a new challenge for food manufacturers. We believe that from expert advice to optimized food processing and packaging solutions, Tetra Pak is the perfect partner to help companies gain and retain a competitive edge in food production. At Anuga FoodTec 2024, we are excited to demonstrate how our innovative solutions can help food producers stay ahead."

A key attraction at the event will be Tetra Recart®, an innovative packaging solution designed to replace traditional cans and glass jars. Ideal for a wide range of shelf-stable foods, such as sauces, purees, and ready meals, Tetra Recart® offers significant environmental benefits, including up to an 81% reduction in carbon emissions compared to steel cans and glass jars. Made from 69% renewable paperboard and certified by the Forest Stewardship Council™ (FSC™), Tetra Recart® ensures that the materials used are responsibly sourced.

In addition, Tetra Pak will provide an interactive product sampling experience at the event. Attendees will have the chance to taste the freshness and quality of foods processed with Tetra Pak's state-of-the-art technology and packaged in Tetra Recart®. The sampling will feature a variety of prepared foods, including hummus, chutneys, mayonnaise, and an assortment of ready meals.

Visit the Tetra Pak showcase at:

Hall No. 1

Booth No C33

Bombay Exhibition Center, Mumbai

28th - 30th August, 2024

Tetra Pak is a world leading food processing and packaging solutions company. Working with our customers and suppliers, we provide access to safe, nutritious food for hundreds of millions of people in more than 160 countries every day.

With over 24,000 employees worldwide, we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere, and we promise to protect what's good: food, people and the planet.

More information about Tetra Pak is available at www.tetrapak.com.

