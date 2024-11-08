TGI Fridays India to Open 75 New Restaurants Across South & South East Asia by 2030

SMPL

New Delhi [India], November 8: TGI Fridays India continues its ambitious expansion in South Asia and Southeast Asia with plans to open 75 new restaurants by 2030. The brand is focused on delivering its iconic American dining experience while embracing the diverse tastes of local markets. This exciting phase of growth includes significant developments across multiple countries, including India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam, and Thailand.

A Focus on Growth

TGI Fridays India's ambitious expansion plans aim to bring 75 new restaurants to South Asia and Southeast Asia by 2030, reinforcing the brand's commitment to the region. With the upcoming openings, TGI Fridays India intends to cater to the evolving tastes of local markets, ensuring that each restaurant remains true to the brand's signature style while infusing elements that appeal to regional preferences.

In India, the company is focused on rapidly expanding its presence in the North, with a new store opening in Amritsar scheduled for Q4 of this year. This will be followed by the launch of another restaurant in Delhi NCR in the first quarter of 2025. Additionally, TGI Fridays India is actively working on finalizing franchising opportunities in the South, West, and East of India, ensuring broad coverage across the country in the coming years.

TGI Fridays India's expansion strategy in the region is a reflection of its resilience and its commitment to bringing exciting new dining experiences to markets with a growing appetite for international cuisine. The openings will feature a great atmosphere, including American-inspired food, vibrant settings, and exceptional customer service.

International Franchise Stability: Business as Usual

TGI Fridays Inc. USA is currently undergoing financial restructuring under the Chapter 11 process in the U.S. However, the brand's international franchise operations remain unaffected. TGI Fridays Franchisor, LLC has successfully franchised the brand to 56 franchisees across 41 countries, and these locations continue to operate smoothly, independent of the Chapter 11 proceedings.

TGI Friday's India is an independent entity, and is unaffected by the above process. Customers can continue to enjoy the same great experience at TGI Fridays locations in South and South East Asia. TGI Fridays India remains robust and is poised to grow, as evidenced by the brand's strong momentum in these regions.

India-Specific Developments: Expansion Plans and Partnerships

TGI Fridays India is particularly excited about the future. TGI Fridays India has set up robust partnerships with companies in South and South East Asia, such as their recent 15-store development agreement with Feastary Hospitality for the North Region.

Suman Dutta, CEO of TGI Fridays South Asia and Southeast Asia, expressed enthusiasm about the brand's expansion plans. He said, "TGI Fridays' growth in South Asia and Southeast Asia is a testament to the strength and resilience of our brand. We are excited about our new openings in India and other key markets, as well as the partnerships we are forging to further expand our footprint. The future looks bright for TGI Fridays in this region, and we are committed to delivering an exceptional dining experience while staying true to the brand's core values of great food, great service, and a great time for all."

TGI Fridays India remains steadfast in its mission to create memorable experiences for guests across the region, with numerous new openings on the horizon. The brand's commitment to growth and innovation ensures that it will continue to thrive in South Asia and Southeast Asia well into the next decade.

