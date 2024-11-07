Thaai Casting Expands Order Book To Rs 387 Cr with Substantial Rs 154 Cr Contract Wins

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7: Thaai Casting Limited, (NSE - TCL), one of the leading players in pressure die casting, precision machining of both ferrous and non-ferrous materials, and induction heating and quenching has received new orders totalling approximately Rs 154.14 Cr for supply of automotive and non-automotive products. With this order win, the Company's order book stands at Rs 386.83 Cr, executable for 60-80 months.

The contracts cover both automotive and non-automotive products, expanding the company's footprint in sectors with rising demand for advanced, energy-efficient engineering solutions. Steady order inflow reinforces the company's position in the industry and reputation for technological excellence and execution capabilities, its growth trajectory and continued customer confidence in TCL's specialised offerings.

As India's manufacturing and automotive industries experience robust growth, driven by a shift toward sustainable and technologically advanced components, TCL is well-positioned to meet these evolving industry needs.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Anandan Sriramulu, Chairman and Managing Director of Thaai Casting Limited said, "We are delighted to secure these substantial orders, which not only reflect our clients' confidence in our technological prowess but also align with the growing momentum in the manufacturing and automotive sectors.

Our team is focused on advancing our technological capabilities to respond to the rising demand for sustainable and energy-efficient components, especially as industries across India and the world seek to innovate and adapt to new environmental standards. We have always taken pride in anticipating market needs, and we view this contract as a testament to our readiness to drive value at scale.

Our focus remains on innovation and delivering outstanding value as we forge ahead with ambition and confidence. These new contracts motivating us to pursue excellence as we expand our presence in the precision engineering landscape. The trust our clients place in us is our most valuable asset, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to exceed their expectations with every project we undertake"

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor