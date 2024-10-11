“The All-in-One Yoga Pose for Weight loss and Cardiovascular health “

New Delhi [India] October 11: Deepak Patel, a Wellness Counselor and Yoga Therapist, explains how Yoga can help rejuvenate your life and meet your life goals:

Embarking on a weight-loss journey is a powerful decision, and it's important to remember that this process is not just about shedding some kilograms—it’s about reclaiming your health, confidence, and vitality. Every step you take brings you closer to a younger, rejuvenated, more energized version of yourself.

Yoga is one of the best ways to start your weight loss journey. You can begin by combining one intermediate yoga posture with cardio exercises, like spot walking, jogging and skipping can be a balanced approach to achieve your goals. One of the best intermediate postures to lose weight and inches is the Revolving Chair pose.

The Revolving Chair Pose (Parivrtta Utkatasana) is an excellent all in one yoga pose for weight loss. It strengthens the core, legs, and glutes, which helps tone muscles, begins inch loss from these specific areas and boost metabolism. The twisting motion engages and squeezes the abdominal muscles, aiding in easy digestion, timely elimination and regular detoxification. This pose also enhances oxygen absorption and blood purification, increasing overall calorie burn.

Combining the Revolving Chair Pose (Parivrtta Utkatasana) with simple cardio exercises creates a dynamic, weight-loss-focused routine that strengthens muscles, improves balance, and increases cardiovascular endurance.

How to begin the Revolving Chair Pose Sequence

Start with walking slowly on the spot for a minute, Rest and stop for 20 Then do the Revolving Chair Pose by standing with feet together and sinking into a chair-like squat, bringing palms together at the chest. Twist your torso to the right, bringing the left elbow to the outer right knee. Hold for 6 seconds, engaging the core and deepening the squat to intensify leg and glute activation. Stand up and inhale then switch sides. Hold the pose each side for 5 times each, Then move into spot jogging, maintaining an upright posture and swinging your arms naturally to increase the heart Practice for 2 to 3 minutes. Rest and stop for 20 seconds. Repeat the Revolving Chair Pose for 5 times on each Rest and stop for 20 seconds. Then move into on spot Skipping, lightly bouncing on your feet to boost cardio levels Keep a steady pace for 3 minutes, increasing intensity as needed. Rest and stop for 20 seconds. Sit down on a chair and rest for a minute. Repeat this combination in 3 to 5 sets or as per your

Start with less repetitions and increase the count gradually. Rest whenever needed and do not exert yourself beyond your physical capacity. Repeating this combination four times a week can help burn calories, improve strength, and tone muscles, making it an effective addition to a weight-loss routine.

The key to success will be consistency and self-motivation. There will be days that feel tough, but those are the days where growth happens. It is also important to understand your body's limitations before beginning any yoga practice, please consult a doctor if you have existing health conditions.

Yoga and cardio exercises involve physical activity that may lead to injury if not done correctly. Listen to your body, avoid overexertion, and practice under the guidance of a trained professional.

About Deepak Patel

Deepak Patel specializes in guiding Health Therapists, Fitness Experts, Yoga Professionals and individuals toward holistic health through Online personalized counseling and yoga practices. With expertise in weight loss, stress management and physical fitness, he empowers clients to achieve balance in their lives, fostering sustainable lifestyle changes and inner harmony. Read more at: wellnessgoals.in/blog-details.php?blid=21

Disclaimer: The article is for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor before taking any step.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor