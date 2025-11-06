The Art of Living and Ashirvad By Aliaxis Unite For A Powerful and Sustainable Transformation

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 6: Guided by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's vision, a quiet transformation is unfolding across India - where water is revived, trees take root, and children rediscover hope.

Rooted in the belief that human well-being and environmental harmony are inseparable, The Art of Living's Sri Sri Rural Development Programme Trust (AOL-SSRDP) and Sri Sri Institute of Agricultural Sciences & Technology Trust (AOL-SSIAST) have joined hands with Ashirvad by Aliaxis to unite compassion with sustainability.

From reviving lakes and restoring forests to rebuilding schools and empowering nursing caregivers, this partnership nurtures both people and the planet -creating ecosystems where life in every form can flourish.

A 50-Acre Green Revival in Odisha

In Cuttack, Odisha, stretches of once-dry land are coming back to life through an extensive afforestation project spanning 50 acres, with over 14,000 native tree species, including Arjuna, Neem, Sirish, Jamun, Karanj, and Raktha Chandan.

Each sapling is individually guarded and nurtured for three years - a gesture of patience and purpose. Local community participation ensures that the forest flourishes not only as an ecosystem but as a shared legacy of environmental stewardship.

Water Body Restoration through Nature-Based Solutions (JalShudhi)

At the Art of Living International Centre, Bengaluru, polluted water bodies are being rejuvenated through Nature-based Solutions (NbS). The initiative combines JalShudhi bioculture, constructed wetlands, and aeration systems to naturally purify water using plants and microorganisms.

Scientific studies assess the role of vegetation in bioremediation while documenting the site's biodiversity. Early findings show improved dissolved oxygen levels (8 mg/L) and the return of fish and bird life - clear evidence of ecological recovery.

JalShudhi is an AOL-SSRDP initiative that restores polluted water bodies through bioremediation, ecological restoration, and community-driven sustainability.

Shri Prasana Prabhu, Chairman, AOL-SSRDP and AOL-SSIAST, stated, "This partnership is helping us breathe life back into forests and lakes, bring dignity to children through better schools, and support young nurses to serve with skill and compassion. "

Rebuilding Dreams in Rural Karnataka

In Anekal Taluka, Karnataka, educational infrastructure is being revitalised across seven government schools, benefitting over 1,000 students and teachers. Classrooms are repaired, roofs reconstructed, and STEM and computer laboratories established to ignite curiosity and innovation.

For students who once studied in dilapidated classrooms, the transformation brings confidence, dignity, and renewed enthusiasm for learning. Teachers are also being trained to enhance instructional quality and adopt innovative methods.

Nurturing Healers at the Sri Sri Institute of Nursing

At the Sri Sri Institute of Nursing, young healthcare aspirants are being empowered to serve with both skill and compassion. The collaboration supports first-year and continuing students through financial aid, technical training, and mentorship, enabling uninterrupted pursuit of nursing education.

Each trained nurse becomes a ripple of healing, extending care to families, hospitals, and communities nationwide.

Sudeep Agrawal, CFO & CSR Head, Ashirvad by Aliaxis, shared, "At Ashirvad by Aliaxis, progress is about people - nurturing their learning, their environment, and their future. Together with AOL-SSRDP and AOL-SSIAST, we're bringing this belief to life reviving schools, restoring ecosystems, and uplifting communities with hope and resilience."

Partnership with Purpose

The partnership between AOL-SSRDP, AOL-SSIAST, and Ashirvad by Aliaxis embodies a shared commitment to reviving ecosystems, empowering communities, and advancing sustainable development through impactful initiatives across India - turning vision into verifiable change.

Art of Living Social Projects (AOL-SSRDP & AOL-SSIAST)

Inspired by the vision of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the Art of Living Social Projects - implemented through the Sri Sri Rural Development Programme Trust (AOL-SSRDP) and the Sri Sri Institute of Agricultural Sciences & Technology Trust (AOL-SSIAST) - are driving one of India's most far-reaching movements for sustainable transformation.

From reviving ecosystems and empowering farmers to skilling youth and transforming rural education, these initiatives touch millions of lives across India and beyond. Through JalShudhi, over 152 polluted water bodies have been rejuvenated. More than 3 million farmers have been trained in natural farming; 4.75 lakh youth have gained employable skills; 473 Smart Schools have been established; 50 Medetel Health Units are serving communities; 665 border villages have been developed; and over 100 million trees have been planted - nurturing people, planet, and prosperity for generations to come.

