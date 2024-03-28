The Art of Living upgrades its Bengaluru International Centre From Barren Wasteland to Green Marvel

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 28: In less than four decades, The Art of Living International Centre in Bengaluru has undergone a stunning transformation from barren land to a thriving ecosystem, guided by the visionary leadership of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and fuelled by dedicated volunteers worldwide.

At the heart of this metamorphosis are extensive tree plantation initiatives, which not only reshape the landscape but also offer numerous ecological benefits, from pollution mitigation to wildlife sanctuary creation. With over 25,000 tree species spanning 300+ acres, the centre in Bengaluru acts as a significant carbon sink, sequestering 625 tonnes of CO2 annually.

Beyond aesthetics, The Art of Living International Centre in Bengaluru focuses on holistic landscape design and water resilience, harnessing natural topography and innovative water catchment systems. This approach enriches the ecosystem, contributes to groundwater replenishment, and mitigates water scarcity.

The Centre boasts exceptional biodiversity, housing 144 bird species, 102 butterfly species, and numerous endangered flora and fauna. Noteworthy conservation efforts include a flourishing natural farm and Gaushala nurturing native cattle breeds.

Amidst ecological wonders, spirituality remains integral, with serene spaces infused with Vedic knowledge. From Nakshatra Vanam to Guru Paduka Vanam, each area fosters a profound connection between spirituality and nature.

The Art of Living International Centre serves as a symbol of human endeavor and environmental stewardship, inspiring positive change and harmonious coexistence with the natural world. Today, it stands as a hallmark of green innovation on the outskirts of Bangalore, inviting visitors to experience its serene beauty and environmental ethos.

About the Art of Living Social Projects

The Art of Living is a non-profit, educational, and humanitarian organisation founded in 1981 by the world-renowned humanitarian and spiritual leader, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. Guided by Gurudev's wisdom and inspiration, The Art of Living Social Projects has resolved to create positive societal impact through transformative initiatives. With a focus on holistic development, the organisation strives to contribute to the well-being of individuals and communities alike.

