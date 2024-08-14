The Best and Safe Residential Localities to Live In Hyderabad

Hyderabad is known for its high-tech culture, Telugu Cinema, ancient history, the stunning Charminar, and scrumptious biryani! The city continues to grow and develop, both in terms of infrastructure and digital advancements. The City of Pearls has proven to be a peaceful, safe place to reside. Popular for its high-end educational institutions and IT industries, Hyderabad is the ultimate hub for students, young professionals, and entrepreneurs. The capital city of Telangana offers pleasant weather, affordable living, and a safe environment for all its residents, including newcomers. Just to help you find your dream home in this city, read our list of the best localities to live in Hyderabad.

What are the Best Residential Areas in Hyderabad

1.Gachibowli

It is one of Hyderabad's most popular residential areas. It is also a major suburb famous for its green surroundings and peaceful living conditions. Located in the western province of the city, the locality is highly preferred by IT professionals employed in companies like Infosys, Wipro, and Microsoft. Additionally, this locality has a number of high-end educational institutions, including the IIIT, the University of Hyderabad, and the Indian School of Business. People love it for its connectivity to other important areas of the city via Metro Rail and road. With Stanza Living, you can easily search for 1BHK apartments for rent in Hyderabad in this area.

2.Kondapur

It is yet another prime suburban locality in Hyderabad. It is one of the highly developed areas situated in the city’s western part. The locality boasts the presence of famous MNCs, including Microsoft, Wipro, and Infosys. At the same time, several educational institutions are also in the vicinity. The ORR, or Outer Ring Road, traverses Kondapur to connect the area to the remaining city. Spread across acres of land, this sprawling locality is also home to the Hyderabad Botanical Garden, a famous tourist destination.

3.Ameerpet

Ameerpet is located in the heart of Hyderabad. It has transformed rapidly into a modern suburb with an array of amenities for the dwellers. The neighbourhood is famous for the presence of the IT hub. In the past few years, Ameerpet has evolved into a dynamic neighbourhood. Therefore, the locality boasts modern infrastructure and cultural diversity. The neighbourhood is also home to a series of IT companies, making it a highly sought-after locality in Hyderabad.

4.Madhapur

It is yet another rapidly growing neighbourhood in Hyderabad. The bustling city also serves as a major IT hub. Due to its prime location, the locality is a preferred location for leading business parks and residential complexes. Madhapur is well-connected to other areas of Hyderabad through public transportation like buses, autos, rickshaws, and metro trains. Even after major advancements in the area, Madhapur is known for its traditional charm, making it a great place to live, work, and visit.

5.Kukatpally

Kukatpally is situated in the northwestern province of Hyderabad. It is a diverse and lively neighbourhood famous for its thriving commercial and residential areas. Originally, Kukatpally served as a suburban locality. Quite recently, the area has observed immense growth & development to become one of the most sought-after neighbourhoods in the city. Kukatpally is also home to thriving markets and shopping complexes, including the Forum Sujana Mall. There are multiple dining options in the area as well.

6.Q City

Q City is located on the western end of the city. It is an evolving neighbourhood that has gained immense popularity as it serves as the hub of both IT and other promising careers. Located in the Financial District, it is an important part of the Gachibowli area, known as the IT hub of the city. Q City also boasts an array of high-end commercial complexes and well-organised green spaces. The strategic location of this locality delivers impressive connectivity to other areas of the city. The area also houses a series of high-end residential complexes to attract potential tenants or homebuyers.

Conclusion

Whether you are moving to Hyderabad to study or work, Stanza Living is with you at every step. With a list of the best localities in the city, you can choose a comfortable co-living space like a 1BHK apartment for rent in Hyderabad. With the notion of shared living, you can minimise your monthly expenses while upgrading your lifestyle effortlessly.

FAQs

1.Where do the richest reside in Hyderabad?

Some of the most luxurious localities of the City of Pearls are Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, and Hitech City. The richest, including actors, business people, and even celebrities, reside in these areas.

2.Where do most foreigners live in Hyderabad?

Foreigners prefer regions with some greenery, cleanliness, and proximity to major entertainment hubs of the city. Some areas famous for offering these amenities are Secunderabad, Padmarao Nagar, and Hitech City.

3.Which area is fast growing in Hyderabad?

Some of the most promising areas in terms of residential developments in the city are Kompally, Ameenpur, and Pocharam. These areas are famous for offering a blend of amenities that attract investors.

Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored publication and does not involve any journalistic or editorial participation from Lokmat Times. Lokmat Times disclaims any responsibility or liability for the information, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations, or any other content featured in the article.