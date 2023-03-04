The best liquid foundation for a flawless Indian skin

Foundations have become a necessity that they are a must-have in every women's makeup kit. They come in myriad forms, making it tough to buy and settle for one.

Some women differentiate liquid foundations by their texture, while some differentiate for their coverage. Weather also plays a part.

Finding a single shade of makeup that provides coverage for all skin tones is arduous, but not impossible. If you are attending a glam party or following a 9-5 office routine, a foundation will give you a spot-free, naturally radiant look.

The best part about foundations are that they blend seamlessly into the skin. Here are a few liquid foundation for your flawless Indian skin.

1. EuropeGirl Natural radiant Foundation

EuropeGirl's Natural Radiant Foundation is super natural and has high coverage. Being fade-resistant and lasting from 12-16 hours, this foundation is unlike anything else.

You get buildable coverage without the weight. With this foundation, you'll get a natural finish that'll match your skin tone perfectly!

Moreover, Natural radiant Foundation is alcohol-free, paraben-free, oil-free, non-drying, and dermatologist tested.

As if it had just been applied, this product remains fresh and vibrant for a long time to come. With unique blend-ability, the product has an imperceptible, natural effect that appears like skin without looking cakey, heavy, drying, or masking at the same time.

Buy it from here: https://europegirl.com/collections/new-arrivals/products/europegirl-natural-radiant-foundation?variant=40872287436844

2. Maybelline New York Fit Me Matte+Poreless Liquid Foundation

The Maybelline New York Fit Me foundation is a dermatologically tested, non-comedogenic foundation with a liquid formula providing the coveted matte finish. This poreless foundation is available in 18 unique shades that comes in a pump bottle and can mix into any Indian skin tone.

Suitable for normal and oily skin types, this allergy-tested and lightweight foundation offers buildable coverage that lasts a whole day, providing a natural-look.

Buy it from here: https://www.amazon.in/dp/B07GGZY5WW/?tag=mj-india-21

3. L'Oreal Paris Infallible 24H Matte Cover Foundation

L'Oreal Paris Infallible Pro Foundation offers all-day comfort being super light. With its fluid texture and a matte finish, it minimizes shine for a whole day. It has micro-sponge technology that absorbs excess oil.

Fit for most Indian weather conditions, L'Oreal Paris Infallible 24H Matte Cover foundation is available in 10 shades. Moreover, it contains SPF 18 to protect your skin from harmful sun exposure.

This long-lasting foundation is smudge-proof, transfer-proof, heat-resistant, sweat-resistant, and water-resistant that blends smoothly.

Buy it from here: https://www.amazon.in/Loreal-Paris-Infallible-Foundation-Caramel/dp/B084J1G1H7/ref=sr_1_1?hvadid=73048880425537&hvbmt=bp&hvdev=c&hvqmt=p&keywords=infallible+foundation+24h&qid=1677682749&sr=8-1

4. Lakme 9 to 5 Weightless Mousse Foundation

As a result of the weightless mousse formula of Lakme 9 to 5 Weightless Foundation, it has become one of the best foundations for everyday usage. With four different shades to choose from, this product is perfect for those with oily skin types. Due to the buildable coverage of the foundation, you can adjust the amount of coverage as per your desire. This product is only suitable for people with oily skin types.

Buy it from here: https://www.amazon.in/Lakme-Weightless-Mousse-Foundation-Vanilla/dp/B018HSHG4E/ref=as_li_ss_tl?keywords=Lakme+9+to+5+Weightless+Mousse+Foundation&qid=1560074015&s=gateway&sr=8-4&linkCode=sl1&tag=khadijaimteya-21&linkId=f3b2c7c972ed6d6ab2cc16473cb3bda0&language=en_IN

5. Lotus Makeup Proedit Silk Touch Perfecting Foundation

Lotus brand's Proedit Silk Touch Perfecting foundation will give your face a smooth glow with its silk touch finish. It offers luminous glow and long-lasting coverage. It has buildable full coverage and high-definition spheres that cover imperfections.

After applying this foundation - which effortlessly glides onto the skin - you'll notice a bright, youthful radiance. Due to its lightweight formula, it's comfortable wear for a long time.

Buy it from here: https://www.amazon.in/dp/B07PV13B3S/?tag=mj-india-21

