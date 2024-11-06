The Big Barbeque is bringing more than 150 dishes and barbeque grills on its buffet concept menu to the Temple Town - Thanjavur

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 6: One of Bangalore's biggest barbecue format restaurants is coming to Thanjavur and you are invited! After taking over Bangalore and Chennai by storm, The Big Barbeque is all set to launch in Langval Mall, Thanjavur with more than 150 choices on the food menu.

Spread across 7000 square feet, The Big Barbeque restaurant promises live food counters where you can pick from grills to chaat, freshly made right in front of you. A mix of old school charm meets modern interiors, The Big Barbeque also promises live music, performances and other entertaining acts as part of its nightlife experience.

Aimed at serving the best of multi-cuisine delicacies under a single roof, The Big Barbeque has been serving diners - across all ages and sections of society - since 2018. After opening its first outlet in Bengaluru, in a span of 6 years, the brand has opened more outlets in Bengaluru and spread to Chennai as well. Riding on its collective success in the two cities, the Big Barbeque is all set to open its First Outlet in Thanjavur, Sixth in South India.

Speaking on the momentous milestone, Udaya Mogaveera of The Big Barbeque says, "We are extremely happy to be spreading our footprint in Tamilnadu; the land of temples with lot of history around it. When you think of a buffet, you think big. You think of the assortment of dishes that will be on offer. But at The Big Barbeque, we wanted to take it a notch higher and make it bigger. Believe it or not, we have scrumptious dishes on offer - more than you can imagine or finish it all - every time you dine with us."

Walk into the space and you will be welcomed by the wafting aromas from our kitchen as our master chefs prep themselves to take you on a gastronomic rollercoaster of a ride. Begin this epicurean journey with Chilli Garlic Mushroom or the Multani Prawns from our grill section. Follow it up with a lavish Mongolian grill spread as you choose from Duck, Turkey, Squid, Octopus and much more. Vegetarians can opt for Loaded Cajun Spice Potato or Crispy Corn Chilli Pepper. For the kiddos, there's an assortment of goodies like a cotton candy machine, a chocolate fountain, and popcorn, so your little ones will love it here!

While you whet your appetite, let our signature recipe of the Crab in Assorted Singapuri Sauce, and the classic Punjabi Chicken Tikka Masala tantalize your palate. For the vegan, there are assorted offerings from wood-fired pizzas and vegetarian Mongolian Grill. End this gastronomic affair on a sinful note with Angoori Gulab Jamun, Caramel Brownie, Pineapple Upside Down, and much more!

What's on the menu?

The Salad Bar will offer up fresh greens in interesting combinations such as the classic Caesar Salad, the Mexican Bean Salad or the local Kosambri. And soups such as the hearty Tomato Shorba and the Chinese Tom Yum soup should get your appetite going. Vegetarians, you have enough options on the menu such as Dum Aloo Peshwari, Dal Makhani, Paneer Kadai and Pineapple Raita among several other choices. Non vegetarians can pile their plates with Murg Dum Biryani, Egg Harapyaz, Crab Curry or Mangalorean Fish Curry.

The dessert counter promises best of Indian Gulab Jamoon, Sooji Halwa, Coconut Barfi as well as international such as Almond Brownies, Carrot Cake, Chocolate Pie and more.

The daily rotating menu will ensure that you can try a wide range of food and barbeque grills on offer without monotony setting in.

About the founder Udaya Mogaveera

Born and brought up in Mangalore Udaya Mogaveera started his hospitality career at the age of 13. He has since then been part of the F&B industry, clocking up 20 years of experience. From running buffet and catering experiences to running his own outlets in different parts of Bangalore, Udaya has done it all. Currently, he owns three Barbeque brands - The Big Barbeque, Prashanth Hotel and is also catering to Earth Plate restaurants in the city.

