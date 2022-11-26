The BIRKENSTOCK Boston Supremacy

To remain a classic in a world full of fads, and trend simultaneously is no mean feat.

One brand has managed to maintain this delicate balance, year after year, generation after generation. Yes, I am talking about the one and only .

The German footwear brand has delighted wearers with some of the most iconic designs for years, evolving just enough to suit the style requirements of today. One such beloved model is the classic .

The Boston clog has been around for more than two decades now. The closed-toe sandal is a favorite because it provides the grip of a closed shoe and the ease of a slip-on sandal. What's more? The single strap is fitted with an adjustable buckle that allows you to customize the fit.

The clog has always remained one of the most preferred models since its conception. Today, it is loved as much, if not more, by new buyers and trendsetters: millennials and Gen Z. This only goes to prove the timelessness and versatility of the clog, establishing its place in your shoe racks consistently.

The Rise of BIRKENSTOCK Boston

Though Boston defines evergreen style and has always been a crowd-favorite, it has recently become a hot commodity thanks to its popularity on social media. A-list celebrities like Kaia Gerber and Kendall Jenner were recently spotted wearing the Boston clog on casual outings. Influencers have taken over social media and are styling Boston in multiple ways, reinforcing newfound love for the BIRKENSTOCK model.

Boston is in stride with the vibe of today: sustainability and gender-neutral appeal. The unisex clog can be worn by anyone, thus making it a highly versatile accessory. The clean design is timeless, and no matter which trend or occasion you pair it with, it will always keep you stylish and comfortable. Sharing the clog with a friend is recommended to get the most out of the coveted clog. When well-cared for, Boston can last you years. The high-quality materials and contemporary design ensure that the clogs can be used for a long, long time. The trans-seasonal clog can be worn all year round.

Adding to the sophisticated appeal is the iconic BIRKENSTOCK element of comfort: the anatomically shaped footbed. It is inspired by natural footprints on fine sand and mimics the contours of the soles of your feet. The rises, indentations, and ample space allow your feet to maintain a natural stance and always remain at rest, no matter how rigorous the movement.

Favorite BIRKENSTOCK Boston Variants

Boston Soft Footbed: For those who want an extra dose of comfort, Boston is available in a soft footbed variant. The taupe suede leather variant has all the fashionistas in a chokehold at the moment. It is versatile enough to be paired with literally everything in your wardrobe, from workwear, everyday casuals, and resort wear, to dressy evening wear and street style.

Boston Vegan: Perfect for people with a vegan lifestyle, this variant is made using Birko-Flor and nubuck leather. It is devoid of any animal products, as verified by independent testing laboratories. Find this variant in an array of color options. It will pair well with all of your looks.

Boston Shearling: Cozy and warm, the shearling-lined Boston variant is perfect for winters. They can be paired with the lightest to heaviest knitwear and winter layers for a classic style statement. Pair them with socks for an extra layer of warmth and style.

If you own a Boston, you're already a step ahead this fashion season. If not, what are you waiting for? Get your hands on a pair while you can, and fall in love with style and comfort like never before.

This story has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor