The BMW 220i M Sport Shadow Edition debuts in India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 23: The BMW 220i M Sport Shadow Edition has been launched in India today. Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the limited edition is exclusively available at the BMW Online shop from today onwards.

The BMW 220i M Sport Shadow Edition is available at an attractive ex-showroom price of INR 46,90,000.

Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but exclude Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance. Price/options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, contact an authorised BMW dealer. The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is available in two exciting colours - Alpine White (non-metallic) and Skyscraper Grey (metallic). The choice of upholstery combinations includes Black and Oyster.

Thanks to BMW India Financial Services, customized and flexible financial solutions are designed as per individual requirements. Customers enjoy great value and complete peace of mind with BMW 360@ Finance Plan. It includes attractive monthly instalments, assured buy-back option up to five years, flexible term-end opportunities, and options to upgrade to a new BMW among other benefits.

The BMW 220i M Sport Shadow Edition

Enhanced exterior of the BMW 220i M Sport Shadow Edition provides a distinctive visual appeal with the Blacked-Out Kidney Grille. The standout characteristic is its stretched silhouette, four frameless doors and prominent shoulders with side taper at the C-pillar which gives it a sporty, low and broad-set stance. The newly introduced Adaptive LED Headlights ensure consistent illumination of the road ahead, even when cornering. The Adaptive LED Headlights are also available with M Lights Shadow Line specification with darkened inlays. The All-Black Rear Spoiler adds to the sporty visual appeal of the car. The BMW Floating hub cap features the BMW logo, which remains leveled at all times.

Despite its sporty appearance, the interior is designed to accentuate cabin spaciousness and the driver-focused cockpit with exquisite materials. The Sport Seats with electrical memory function and generous cabin space offer rear passengers an ample kneeroom for greater long-distance comfort. The exclusive Interior trim 'Illuminated Berlin' adds to the overall aesthetic feel. The Carbon Gear Selector elevates the feeling of sportiness inside the cabin. The large 430 litres luggage compartment can be expanded by folding down the 40/20/40 split rear seat backrest. The rear seat can be folded down completely to create more space. Ambient Lighting with six dimmable designs creates an atmosphere for every mood.

The car has front-wheel-drive architecture in which the engine is positioned transversely, thereby saving space without compromising on the driving dynamics. To reduce understeering, an ARB technology (actuator contiguous wheel slip limitation system) works in combination with DSC (Driving Stability Control). The BMW Performance Control system increases the stability of the car by targeted braking of the wheels.

BMW TwinPower Turbo petrol engine melds maximum power with exemplary efficiency and offers spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds. The two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine produces best-in-class power output of 190 hp and a maximum torque of 280 Nm at 1350-4600 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 7.1 seconds.

The eight speed steptronic sport automatic transmission performs smooth, almost imperceptible gearshifts. At any time, in any gear, the transmission collaborates perfectly with the engine, enabling it to develop its full power and efficiency. For even greater driving pleasure, it comes with steering wheel paddle shifters and cruise control with braking function. Using the Driving Experience Control switch, the driver is able to choose between different driving modes to suit the driving conditions - ECO PRO, Comfort and Sport.

A host of BMW ConnectedDrive technologies continue to break the innovation barrier in automotive industry. Modern cockpit concept BMW Live Cockpit Professional includes 3D Navigation, a 12.3 inch digital instrument display behind the steering wheel and a 10.25 inch Control Display. The occupants can operate a number of car functions simply by speaking to their BMW Virtual Assistant. Hands do the talking with BMW Gesture Control that recognizes six pre-defined hand movements for control of a number of functions. The smartphone holder integrated into the centre console allows inductive, Wireless Charging for mobile phones. Parking Assistant with Rear View Camera makes parking in tight spots easier. The Reversing Assistant provides unmatched support in reversing out of a parking spot or through narrow driveways. It keeps a record of the last 50 metres driven and assists by taking over the steering. Wireless Apple CarPlay® ensures seamless smartphone connection with the car to access several functions.

BMW EfficientDynamics includes features such as 8-speed Steptronic Sport Automatic Transmission, Auto Start-Stop, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50 Weight Distribution and ECO PRO mode in Driving Experience Control.

BMW Safety technologies include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist, ARB technology (actuator contiguous wheel slip limitation system), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) and Electronic Differential Lock Control (EDLC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.

