The Body Shop India Set to Expand Its Footprint to 100 More Brand Touchpoints by 2025

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], March 20: The Body Shop, a British-born international ethical beauty brand, has an ambitious yet purposeful vision for growth in India. The brand plans to expand to 100 more brand touchpoints by focusing on a major expansion in the Travel Retail, Beauty Specialty and Quick commerce segments. The Body Shop India currently has 200 stores nationwide, caters to 1500+ cities through its Brand.com online reach as well as strong marketplace partnerships with all leading players.

Vishal Chaturvedi, Vice President, Retail & Operations, The Body Shop, said, "India is one of the top markets for The Body Shop globally. Our consistent growth reflects the popularity of The Body Shop and the immense opportunities we are tapping into in the country. We will continue to scale up and focus on omni-channel expansion while leveraging newer opportunities in high convenience formats to build stronger brand affinity in India."

In line with The Body Shop's mission to positively impact both people and the planet, the brand has been actively launching Activist workshop stores since 2022. The unique format stores empower customers to easily navigate and support the Recycling Programme launched by The Body Shop way back in 2019. Through this initiative; customers can recycle their favourite product packaging thereby fostering a more sustainable approach and support environment through plastic recycling.

Recently, The Body Shop India has been at the forefront with path breaking campaigns highlighting women and their community trade partners in India. Earlier this year The Body Shop India launched an empowering brand campaign featuring renowned actress Diana Penty, emphasizing The Body Shop's fearless & feminist brand ethos.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor