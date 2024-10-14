The Bombay Circle Press: A New Era in Storytelling

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14: Saga Fiction, a beloved mobile fiction app that brought together a global community of readers and writers, proudly announces its evolution into The Bombay Circle Press, a traditional publishing house aimed at reviving and elevating commercial fiction and non-fiction genres.

Founded in 2020 by Aakriti Patni and Pranika Sharma, two friends united by their shared passion for storytelling, Saga Fiction quickly grew into a digital hub where creativity flourished. However, recognising the need for a platform that offered more depth and opportunities for authors, they decided to transform their digital endeavour into a traditional publishing house - The Bombay Circle Press.

A Homage to Mumbai's Rich Culture and Creativity

The rebrand to The Bombay Circle Press honours the vibrant culture and deep-rooted storytelling traditions of Mumbai (formerly Bombay), a city that thrives on creativity, connections, and stories. The name "Circle" signifies the full journey of storytelling, from the first spark of an idea to its final resonance with readers. With this transformation, The Bombay Circle Press is more than just a publisher; it is a community dedicated to championing stories and fostering a community of readers & authors.

"We're thrilled to embark on this new chapter," says Aakriti Patni, CEO and Co-founder. "Our mission isn't just to publish books but to create a home for writers and readers who believe in the power of stories. At The Bombay Circle Press, we want to empower authors to share their voices and foster deeper connections between readers and stories."

From Digital to Print

While Saga Fiction began as a digital platform, Aakriti and Pranika recognised the need to provide a physical space for these stories in the traditional publishing world. The Bombay Circle Press is now positioned as a bridge between the two realms, offering a path from digital stories to printed pages.

Leadership with Vision

With a background in media, journalism, and leadership at her family offices, RAAY Global Investments and RAAY Media, Aakriti Patni brings a wealth of experience in media and entertainment to her role as CEO. Under her leadership, The Bombay Circle Press is poised to make waves in the publishing world by blending traditional storytelling values with contemporary sensibilities.

Pranika Sharma, Editor-in-Chief and Co-founder, lends her editorial expertise and deep understanding of the publishing industry to ensure that every book published under The Bombay Circle Press receives the utmost attention to detail and quality. With her experience at Penguin Random House, HarperCollins, and her family's printing press, Pranika brings both passion and professionalism to the role.

Empowering Authors, Inspiring Readers

The Bombay Circle Press will focus on publishing fiction and non-fiction from voices that have historically been underrepresented. Their catalogue includes works across genres, with a particular focus on commercial non-fiction, crime & thriller, and romance.

With multiple new titles slated for release, their upcoming non-fiction release, How AI Ate the World, is already generating buzz.

The Bombay Circle Press looks forward to fostering a community of authors and readers who share their love for stories that captivate, challenge, and inspire.

