The Bridal Retreat Announces Karan Johar as Brand Ambassador: A New Chapter in the Journey to “I Do”

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20: The Bridal Retreat, India's first-of-its-kind experiential offering for brides-to-be, is proud to welcome celebrated filmmaker and cultural icon Karan Johar as its official brand ambassador.

With Karan's deep understanding of love, identity, and emotional transitions, the association marks a defining moment in the evolution of the bridal space—one where grand celebrations meet inner preparation.

At its core, The Bridal Retreat is not just about the wedding day. It's about creating the space for brides to pause, reflect, and prepare for the life ahead—with intention, clarity, and emotional grounding.

Karan Johar, often referred to as the chronicler of Indian romance, brings his rich storytelling legacy to a new platform—where the story isn't what happens at the altar, but what unfolds within.

“I've spent years telling love stories through cinema—but The Bridal Retreat is about the story behind the scenes,” said Karan Johar. “It's not about perfect weddings—it's about preparing women for what comes after. This retreat offers a rare opportunity: a chance for brides to meet themselves before the world meets the bride. In a world of beautifully curated celebrations, we sometimes forget the inner transformation that marriage brings. The Bridal Retreat places that journey at the centre.”

Conceptualised and brought to life by E-Factor Experiences Limited, The Bridal Retreat reflects the company's long-standing commitment to crafting experiences that go beyond surface spectacle to touch deeper cultural and emotional truths. With two decades of curating immersive formats and high-impact events, E-Factor brings its signature blend of storytelling and sensibility to the evolving needs of today's modern Indian woman.

Samit Garg, Co-Founder & Managing Director of E-Factor Experiences, shares: “The Bridal Retreat is not just a concept—it's a commitment. It recognises that while weddings are important milestones, what truly shapes a woman's journey is how she enters this new phase—mindfully, emotionally equipped, and in tune with her sense of self. With Karan Johar joining us, we're adding another layer of meaning and purpose to this platform.”

Held across five transformative days, The Bridal Retreat offers a thoughtfully curated mix of identity exploration, wellness practices, movement therapy, communication coaching, and cultural reflection. The experience is guided by some of the most respected names in wellness, fashion, mental health, storytelling, and relationship readiness. Each session is designed to equip participants with the tools and insights to build not just a beautiful wedding, but a meaningful life beyond it. Manika Garg and Sonali Thakore, the founding pillars of the initiative, have thoughtfully curated the agenda to ensure maximum value and meaningful takeaways for every participant.

Editions for 2025 will be hosted in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Jaipur, and Goa. With limited participants per retreat to ensure deep personal engagement, The Bridal Retreat promises to be an essential milestone in the modern bridal journey—where self-worth is celebrated just as much as style, and inner calm is as cherished as outer beauty.

What began as an elevated bridal experience is now a movement—encouraging women to say “yes” to themselves before saying “yes” to their partners.

About The Bridal Retreat

The Bridal Retreat is a high-living, five-day immersive experience crafted for the modern bride. Set in serene, elegant locations, it blends personal development, expert-led workshops, and wellness practices to prepare women for marriage with confidence, clarity, and self-awareness. A concept by E-Factor Experiences Limited, developed in collaboration with Reshma Srijay, it aims to meet the emotional and psychological needs of brides in today's fast-paced world.

About E-Factor Experiences Limited

Founded in 2001, E-Factor Experiences Limited is one of India's most respected experiential design companies, known for creating landmark events that blend culture, storytelling, and emotional resonance. From high-end weddings to destination festivals, tourism showcases to large-format productions, E-Factor has delivered over a thousand experiences across 24 countries.

