The Centrum Hotel Lucknow unveiled a Pickleball Arena, a game-changer for sports enthusiasts and international tourists

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 17: The Centrum Hotel, Lucknow, has added yet another feather to its cap with the grand inauguration of its state-of-the-art Pickleball Arena, powered by LPG Sports Academy. The event, graced by Suhas LY, Secretary of Sports, Government of Uttar Pradesh, marks a new chapter in the hotel's commitment to providing world-class recreational facilities for its guests.

The Centrum, a shining example of India's growing prominence in hospitality, continues to attract not only leisure travelers but also sports lovers and fitness enthusiasts from around the world. The introduction of Pickleball - a fast-growing and engaging sport - reflects the hotel's mission to offer more than just luxury accommodations. It aims to provide a holistic experience where guests can stay active, engage in social interactions, and unwind during their stay.

Sarvesh Goel, Chairman of the Mansingh Goel Group and promoter of The Centrum expressed his pride: "The Centrum has made a remarkable impact on both the national and international tourism landscape in a very short period. The introduction of Pickleball is another step towards offering diverse activities for our guests. Even the Honourable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, praised the hotel's excellence in hospitality and highlighted it as one of the most successful outcomes of the Global Investors Summit."

Built-in 2021 as part of the UP Investor Summit 2018, The Centrum is not just another hotel; it embodies the spirit of Vocal for Local. Every element of the hotel reflects Lucknow's rich heritage, from its construction materials to its design. With 117 luxurious rooms, suites, and villas, three world-class restaurants, versatile boardrooms, and expansive banquet spaces, The Centrum has rapidly become the top choice for discerning travellers, particularly those passionate about sports and wellness.

In his inaugural address, Suhas LY applauded the addition of Pickleball and emphasized the growing importance of fitness in today's fast-paced world. The Pickleball Arena is set to become a hotspot for sports enthusiasts visiting the city, further cementing Lucknow's status as a destination for active tourism. Sarvesh Goel also shared that this initiative aligns with The Centrum's philosophy of "Living Better, Feeling Better, Working Better," fostering an environment where guests can recharge both physically and mentally.

During the event, Sarvesh Goel and Suhas LY unveiled the official T-shirt for the upcoming Lucknow Run 6th Edition 2024 Mega Half Marathon and announced 27th October 2024 as the date for the much-anticipated event.

The Centrum's appeal goes beyond leisure travellers. With nearby world-renowned attractions like the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the Buddha Circuit, and Varanasi, international tourists have even more reasons to visit Lucknow. The hotel's premium amenities, combined with its reputation as a hub for fitness enthusiasts, have made it the go-to destination for both luxury and sports tourism.

Recently, The Centrum was awarded the prestigious Diamond Category Five-Star Hotel certification by the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department, further cementing its position as a leading hospitality establishment. With the rise of wellness tourism, this luxurious property is quickly becoming the preferred choice for visitors seeking both luxury and active recreation.

A project of Anahita Hospitality LLP, under the Mansingh Goel Group, The Centrum is a proud product of India's Make in India initiative, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. As Sarvesh Goel, who recently announced his upcoming new hotel "Eka by The Centrum" in Varanasi, rightly pointed out, "The Centrum isn't just a hotel, it's a lifestyle destination." With its diverse offerings and cutting-edge facilities, it stands as a symbol of India's growing prowess in hospitality and wellness tourism.

Sarvesh Goel, the visionary Promoter of the Mansingh Goel Group, who recently ventured into the film industry with the launch of his production wing, AND Productions, has made a remarkable transition to become a prominent film producer. Beyond filmmaking, he is renowned for his diverse business interests, including education, agriculture, rice milling, and more. However, it is his foray into the hospitality sector with The Centrum that has truly set him apart. This luxury destination has quickly become a hotspot, drawing international athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and tourists from across the globe, solidifying Sarvesh Goel's reputation as a leader in creating world-class experiences.

