The Clarks Hotels & Resorts expands its footprint in Ghaziabad with 'Clarks Inn Express'

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 30: The Clarks Hotels & Resorts, a leading hotel chain in India, has inaugurated its new hotel, 'Clarks Inn Express', in Raj Nagar, Ghaziabad (UP). Located in the heart of the most dynamic residential and commercial hub, the newly opened property marks a crucial milestone in The Clarks Hotels & Resorts' journey.

The hotel offers accommodation, dining, banquet and boardroom facilities, which makes it perfect for both business and leisure travellers. It has 35 rooms in 4 different categories, equipped with the necessary amenities for a comfortable and memorable stay. The in-house multi-cuisine restaurant, 'The Bridge', has a seating capacity of 70 people with a hand-picked menu. It also offers 24-hour in-room dining facilities for the convenience of the guests. The banquet hall and boardroom feature intricate decor and amenities, including internet facilities, audio-visual equipment, and more for seamless corporate events and unforgettable social gatherings.

Mr Rahul Deb Banerjee, COO, The Clarks Hotels & Resort said, "Our new property, 'Clarks Inn Express', is designed with attention to detail and is equipped with modern facilities for a comfortable stay and for organising any social event. We are confident that it will become the preferred choice for both business and leisure travellers in the region."

'Clarks Inn Express' is just 15 minutes away from RDC and NH2, 15 minutes from the Shaheed Sthal Metro Station, and 20 minutes from the Hindon Airport.

About The Clarks Hotels & Resorts

The Clarks Hotels & Resorts is a leading hospitality brand in India with a legacy of impeccable service, comfortable accommodations, and exceptional guest experiences, spanning a diverse portfolio of over 133+ properties across 12 sub-brands in India and Sri Lanka. Committed to sustainability and responsible tourism, The Clarks Hotels & Resorts strives to provide memorable experiences while preserving the cultural and natural heritage of its locations. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, The Clarks Hotels & Resorts continues to expand its horizons and realize its vision to be present in every continent and be the feeling of vacation to all. For more information, please visit www.theclarkshotels.com, or stay connected on Instagram and Facebook for updates.

