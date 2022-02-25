The Coca-Cola System in India releases Sustainability Update 2020-21

The Coca-Cola System in India* released its Sustainability Update for the year 2020-21, in line with its principle of 'building sustainable communities as foundations for sustainable businesses'. The update outlines the Company's (Company refers to the Coca-Cola System in India) endeavor to 'Refresh the World and Make a Difference'. In conjunction with a strong emphasis on 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', India's journey of economic self-reliance, it focusses on identifying issues that matter most to the ecosystem and facilitate the creation of sustainable solutions in line with its ESG priorities.

This report further delves into the same and reflects how the Company remained steadfast while responding to the evolving situations during the pandemic.

Commenting on the release of the Sustainability Update 2020-21, Devyani Rajya Laxmi Rana, Vice President, Public Affairs, Communications & Sustainability said, "Our environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals are embedded in how we operate as a business--they are a part of our very foundation. While keeping health, safety and wellbeing of our people, communities, and planet as a top priority, we remain resolute in our commitment towards creating a better shared future. This report, transparently, sheds light on consistent efforts undertaken by the Coca-Cola system in India along with its partners in furthering the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). We feel humbled to share our sustainability journey comprising of initiatives including World Without Waste, Water Leadership, Fruit Circular Economy and others, in line with our ESG priorities and imperatives." The annual Sustainability Update, which is being published for a decade now, attempts to highlight these initiatives in a transparent manner. To know more, KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE SUSTAINABILITY UPDATE 2020 - 21 World Without Waste

As part of its World Without Waste initiative, The Coca-Cola Company (TCCC) is committed to make 100 per cent of its packaging recyclable globally by 2025 and use at least 50 per cent recycled material in its packaging by 2030. Aimed at bringing organisations and people together to support a debris-free environment. The initiative lays emphasis on the company's entire packaging lifecycle--from how bottles and cans are designed and produced to how they're recycled and repurposed -- through focusing on three fundamental goals i.e., design, collect and partner. Fruit Circular Economy

In the Sustainability Update 2020-21, the Company has reiterated its commitment towards supporting farmer incomes by promoting sustainable agriculture through Project 'Unnati' (training and capacity building of farmers on - Good Agricultural Practices - GAPS) under its 'Fruit Circular Economy' Program. Under this initiative, a productivity increase of 5X has been achieved. Plans are underway to benefit 500,000+ farmers in the next three years. Water Leadership

The Coca-Cola system in India, on account of its strategy 'Reduce, Recycle and Replenish', exceeded its 2020 replenish goal. The Company has created a combined water replenishment potential of 25.1 billion liters. Demonstrating significant improvements in its Water Use Ratio (WUR) by reducing it to almost half, from 2.56 liters of water used to produce a liter of beverage in 2010 to 1.73 liters used in 2020. Through its water replenishment initiatives, the Coca-Cola India Foundation (CCIF) - Anandana, implemented 150+ water conservation projects across 750+ villages benefitting 900,000+ community members over the last decade. Response To COVID-19 The Company spearheaded community response programs by taking cognizance of pandemic related challenges and supported the Government of India initiative in containing the spread of the virus. Distributed PPE kits to health personnel across 48 hospitals, ensuring the safety of nearly 70,000 frontline workers. Distribution of Oxygen Concentrators to hospitals and Covid care centres set up by local administration. Contributions towards setting up of Oxygen Plants in select districts across the country. To meet the nutritional needs of migrant and marginalized communities, distributed 1.8 Lakh dry ration kits, helping over 37,000 families. A grant of INR 3 Crores (USD 0.4 million) was extended by The Coca-Cola Foundation (TCCF) to cyclone AMPHAN hit areas in partnership with "Save The Children". The program aided 4400+ households and positively impacted 25,000+ people by providing immediate food security and shelter kits. With its futuristic approach, the Coca-Cola system in India has resolved to continue tending to its people and communities. Recently The Coca-Cola Company (TCCC) announced the creation of a networked global organization to further strengthen its position locally by combining the power of scale along with its deep-rooted knowledge. *The Coca-Cola System in India comprises of a wholly owned subsidiary of The Coca-Cola Company (TCCC) namely Coca-Cola India Private Limited (CCIPL), a company-owned bottling entity, namely, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Private Limited (HCCBPL), part of the Bottling Investments Group (BIG) of TCCC, and licensed franchise bottling partners of TCCC and Coca-Cola India Foundation 'Anandana' the philanthropic arm of CCIPL.

