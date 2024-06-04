The Complete Guide to UEFA Euro 2024, Everything You Need to Know: Sony LIV

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4: The 17th edition of the European Championship, or Euros, is just around the corner. Starting 15th June, the host country Germany is set to light up the tournament in Munich, taking on Italy in their opening Group A match.

With 24 countries, 51 matches, this 30-day tournament is going to be an action-packed battle for Europe.

While England, Spain, Portugal, and the reigning champions, Italy enjoy popularity among football aficionados, Germany comes with its home turf advantage.

UEFA Euro 2024 schedule

UEFA Euro 2024 kicks off on June 15th, 2024, and culminates in the final match on July 15th.

The group stage will run for 2 weeks: June 15th to 27th, followed by the knockout stages.

The Round of 16 will take place between June 29th and July 3rd, with the quarterfinals being held between 5th to 7th July.

The excitement is sure to intensify with the semi-finals scheduled for July 10th and 11th, leading up to the grand finale on July 15th.

For viewers in India, due to the time zone difference, the live action will start streaming from 15th June (00:30 IST). Sony LIV, the official broadcaster for the tournament in India, will be streaming all the matches live from June 15th to July 15th. So, you can enjoy the entire Euro 2024 experience, from the opening match to the nail-biting final, at a convenient time that fits your schedule. Make sure to check Sony LIV's website or app for specific timings and broadcasting details.

Players to look out for in Euro Cup 2024

The UEFA Euro 2024 is set to be a star-studded affair, featuring a mix of yesteryear stars and exciting young talent. In what promises to be a farewell tour, Germany's Toni Kroos will orchestrate the midfield one last time, his experience even more valuable as he graces the Euros stage for the final time. Alongside him, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo will chase even more records in what could be his swansong. But the spotlight will also shine on young guns like Germany's Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz, who are sure to mesmerize the fans with their skills, and England's Jude Bellingham, already a key player for both his club and country.

We can't forget the expertise of Kylian Mbappe, the French prodigy who continues to redefine the forward position, aiming to lead his nation to another European title. With surprise breakout performances likely throughout the tournament, Euro 2024 promises to showcase the best of European footballing talent, both present and future.

Where does one stream UEFA Euro 2024

Catch all the action of Euro 2024 live in India, on Sony LIV, the official broadcaster for the region.

Sony LIV has also introduced great, innovative features to enhance your viewing experience:

* Multi-Cam: Switch between 6 different camera angles to see the game from every perspective, including the dug-out cameras and a tactical view.

* Star Cam: Never miss a moment from your favorite player with a dedicated camera feed.

* Live Match Center: Stay informed with comprehensive stats, live line-ups, play-by-play updates, and more.

* Pick your own language: Available in English, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam.

Past winners of UEFA Euro Cup

The UEFA Euro Cup has seen a variety of classic matches throughout its history. Germany and Spain reign supreme with three titles each. They've consistently displayed dominance, with Spain achieving the unique feat of winning back-to-back championships in 2008 and 2012.

Following them are the best of euro France and Italy, boasting two victories each.

Several other European nations have etched their names on the trophy, including the erstwhile Soviet Union, Czechoslovakia, Netherlands, Denmark, Greece, and Portugal.

This showcases the Euros' ability to produce unexpected triumphs alongside established masters of the game.

So, that was your go-to guide on UEFA Euro 2024! Germany's looking stacked, France has Mbappe on fire, and who knows, maybe we'll see a new dark horse emerge. Get ready to witness the finest of the matches, draws, replays and team talks.

One thing is for sure, with this mix of incredible Euro Cup players and amazing stadiums, it's bound to be a belter of a tournament. The tournament is sure to keep you glued to your seat with the official Euro 2024 schedule, insights, stats, and maybe even a cheeky prediction or two on who might cause an upset! So, bookmark this page, grab your jersey, and get ready to cheer - because the game is about to take over.

Which country are you cheering for? Let us know and be sure to tune in on June 15th on Sony LIV- it's going to be epic!

