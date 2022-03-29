The Department of IT, Govt. of Bihar partnered in India's largest technology and infrastructure event - 29th Convergence India Expo

From transformative digital technologies such as Fintech, SaaS, IoT, AI, machine learning, virtual reality, and blockchain to gaming, Indian startups are critical to India's growth story.

Celebrating India's entrepreneurial spirit and the country's burgeoning startup ecosystem, the 29th Convergence India and the 7th Smart Cities India Expo 2022 - India's largest technology and infrastructure events - concluded Day 3 on a high note.

The Hon'ble Minister, Information Technology, Govt. of Bihar, Jibesh Kumar said, "Bihar will be a leading state in the field of IT in the country in the next 10 years. He said that Bihar is giving emphasis on making investor friendly policy. Our policy is designed keeping in mind the convenience of the investors."

At the Startup Pavilion, the three-day event brought together founders and startup enthusiasts from across the country. The event - which was curated for creators and innovators to share their projects, knowledge, passions, and insights - served as an excellent networking opportunity and a gathering place for aspiring entrepreneurs developing cutting-edge technologies for the future.

The three-day event was a resounding success, with an overwhelming response from guests and visitors to the exhibit of the Department of Information Technology, Government of Bihar. The Government of Bihar's Department of Information Technology participated in the event as a state partner. The participation was motivated by the Department's twin objectives: a) To facilitate departmental IT enablement and online delivery of services, benefits, and subsidies; and b) To stimulate investment and employment in the state's information technology sector.

The Department of Information Technology, Bihar's stall at the 29th Convergence India Expo received an overwhelming response from visiting dignitaries including Shri A. Navaneethakrishnan, Chairman, Committee on Government Assurances, Rajya Sabha (RS), Kunal Kumar IAS, Joint Secretary and Mission Director, Government of India's Smart Cities Mission, Amit Kumar IAS, Chief Executive Officer, Ranchi Smart City Corporation Limited, and Athar Aamir Khan IAS, Commissioner of Srinagar Municipal Corporation & CEO, Srinagar Smart City Ltd. Anshul Gupta IAS, CEO Ujjain Smart City, President, CISCO India, Daisy Chittilapilly, to name a few. The distinguished guests lauded and congratulated the Department of Information Technology, Bihar, for their commitment and dedication to establishing Bihar as the East India's next investment destination.

Stall 4.73, which was assigned to the Department of Information Technology, Government of Bihar, received a positive response and compliments not only from visitors but also from co-participants for being one of the best stalls, putting on an excellent show, and showcasing the state of Bihar's IT revolution.

The IT Department stall visually demonstrated Bihar's vision of Good Governance and how e-Governance has also created new opportunities for investors to come and invest in Bihar's IT sector, as Bihar is emerging as an investment destination in the east. Additionally, it demonstrated how Bihar's 2017 Startup Policy and Industrial Investment Promotion Policy will pave the way for investors and entrepreneurs to establish profitable and sustainable businesses in the state.

Day 3 of 29th Convergence India Expo was marked by presence of esteemed delegates from the Government of India and the Hon'ble Minister of Information Technology, Govt. of Bihar also visited the IT Bihar's stall. In a press conference with the media he expressed his optimism & confidence that the state of Bihar will prove to be a fruitful Investment Destination for IT giants.

On the third day of the exhibition, the Hon'ble Minister for the Department of Information Technology, Government of Bihar, Shri Jibesh Kumar, graced the event as a Chief Guest. He discussed Bihar's vision of e-Governance and good governance in his valedictory address at the closing ceremony, as well as how e-Governance has created new opportunities for investors to invest in Bihar's IT sector.

Concerning startups and ideas, Jibesh Kumar stated that Bihar will be the first state to implement the Vidya Udyami Yojana, which will reward individuals who bring innovative business ideas. Students and individuals working on their idea prior to startup will be supported in all aspects of the scheme, including financial assistance from the government. He asserted that Bihar has experienced a sea change in terms of law and order, electricity, water, and infrastructure. This is why investors are beginning to recognise Bihar's potential. The state is receiving massive investment proposals. Bihar received a proposal for an investment of more than 30 thousand crore rupees last year. When people talk about Smart Cities today, our Hon'ble Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is working on Smart Villages. Today, work is being done in every village of the state to improve roads, water, electricity, and other basic needs.

"Bihar embarks to a new journey of technological revolution and has shown tremendous growth on IT Front & Good Governance. The initiatives of e-governance and creation of investment opportunities in the state has been phenomenal even during the Corona Pandemic," said Shri Jibesh Kumar, Hon'ble Minister for the Department of Information Technology, Govt. of Bihar.

This year's edition also featured a 'Startup Pitch' competition, supported by Incubation Centre, IIT Patna, across various sectors including Internet of Things (IoT), Automation, Mechatronics, Robotics, Medical Electronics, Industry 4.0, Smart Cities and other related ESDM. Troncart Solutions Pvt. Ltd. emerged as the winner in the unique Startup Pitch competition who was awarded a cash prize of 1 Lakh. The two runners up were Riod logic Pvt. Ltd. and Thinkraw Pvt. Ltd.

The Smart City India (SCI) Awards concluded the 29th Convergence India and the 7th Smart Cities India Expo 2022. The award ceremony was graced by Chief Guest Shri Jibesh Kumar, Hon'ble Minister for the Department of Information Technology and the Department of Labour Resources, Government of Bihar.

Jibesh Kumar cognates the organiser for successfully organised the event and he said, "India's information technology and information technology-enabled services (IT-ITES) industry has the potential to be a driving force in harnessing new technologies, affecting all sectors including agriculture, health, education, manufacturing, and others, and thus creating significant employment and entrepreneurial opportunities in the country. India has emerged as the world's digital capabilities hub, with approximately 75% of global digital talent residing in the country."

