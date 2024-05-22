The Design Village Organizes TED Talk to Inspire Change Through Design

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 22: To spread ideas that spark conversation, deepen understanding, and drive meaningful change, The Design Village (TDV) organized a TED talk (TED X TDV) in collaboration with TEDx. Themed “Defining Change”, the event brought together a diverse group of thought leaders, innovators, and visionaries to explore the intersections between design and global change. It provided a platform for speakers to contextualize the transitions in the design field and examine how these shifts influence and are influenced by broader societal changes.

The speakers shared their insights and experiences, emphasizing the transformative power of design. Their talks ranged from discussing sustainable design practices to exploring how design can foster social innovation.

Attendees engaged in interactive sessions that encouraged collaboration and creative thinking. These sessions were designed to deepen participants’ understanding of the role of design in driving positive change by using design as a tool for innovation and progress.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor