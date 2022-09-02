The Designer’s Class introduces India’s first foundational courses on Jewelry design & business

PrimexNews

Adeesh Nahar, Co-Founder & Director

Co-opts industry veterans like Sachin Jain of Debeers Forevermark (Business of Jewelry), Mithun Sacheti of Caratlane (Jewelry e-commerce), Tarang Arora of Amrapali (Heritage Jewelry), Kaabia & Ms. Sasha Grewal of OUTHOUSE (fine fashion jewelry), Pooja Sheth of Limelight (Lab-grown diamonds), Ishu Datwani of Anmol Jewellers (fine jewelry) and Bunty Bajaj of Krsala (Jadau jewelry & jewelry styling)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2: The Designer’s Class (https://www.thedesignersclass.com/ ) India’s leading and one-of-its-kind holistic e-learning platform that focuses on different verticals of design, today announced the launch of its foundational courses in Jewelry design and business. The video module of this course is focused on providing in-depth industry knowledge across India for those who aspire to enter the industry. The Indian Gems and Jewellery sector is one of the largest in the world, contributing around 29% to the global jewellery consumption. The sector employs over 4.64 million employees, boasts of 300,000+ players and contributes 7% to country’s GDP. Net export of gems & jewellery stood at US$29.01 billion in FY20, whereas imports were at US$26.05 billion during same period.

Commenting on the new courses, Mr. Adeesh Nahar Co-founder & Director, The Designer’s Class, said, “The Indian jewelry industry is seeing a surge despite the initial hurdle posed by COVID -19. But for those keen to get into the industry there is very little structured learning modules delivered by industry stalwarts like we have assembled. Our aim is to get those interested in a career in the sector get started on the right path. Our heartfelt thanks to each of the stalwarts who took time to record their modules.”

The stalwarts delivering their respective modules are: Tarang Arora of Amrapali – Heritage Jewelry, Sachin Jain of Debeers Forevermark – Business of Jewelry, Mithun Sacheti of Caratlane – Jewelry e-commerce, Kaabia & Sasha Grewal of OUTHOUSE – Fine fashion jewelry, Pooja Sheth of Limelight – Lab-grown diamonds, Ishu Datwani of Anmol Jewellers – Fine jewelry & Ms. Bunty Bajaj Founder of Krsala- Jadau jewelry and jewelry styling.

About The Designer’s Class: Edutechtionalists India Pvt. Ltd. the entity behind The Designer’s Class is a Mumbai-based new generation edtech venture founded in September 2021 by serial entrepreneurs Samarth Bajaj & Adeesh Nahar with Vishal Bajaj, a technopreneur. India’s leading and one-of-its kind holistic e-learning platform, it focuses on a range of courses built in partnership with leading names in different verticals of design ranging from fashion, interior design, photography, makeup, UI/UX to jewelry. Foundations of fashion & Couture by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla: Fashion Entrepreneurship, Textile Design, Portfolio Development + Trend Forecasting by Masaba Gupta; How to create a Fashion Brand & Upskilling Yourself on urban wear street style by Rhea Kapoor; Bespoke, Garment Construction, Ethnic & Streetwear for Men by Kunal Rawal; Fashion Fundamentals and Drafting & Garment Construction by Payal Singhal; Fashion Illustrations &Advance Portfolio Development by Arpita Mehta; Celebrity Styling by Tanya Ghavri and Sustainability in Bridal Fashion by Jayanti Reddy, Interior Designing by Gauri Khan are the courses currently available. The Designer’s Class aims to make premium design education accessible cutting across demographics and hence all its courses are available in 7 different languages (English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Bengali, Marathi & Malayalam). State of the Art Technology, Globally renowned designer’s as faculty, backing and support from Industry leaders, Hands-on teaching and training methodology, Student Centric Programs (Foundation, Mainstream Education, Vocational and also Adult Centric Programs), a networking platform for students to interact with Industry and Internship opportunities with the Designers, are just some of its differentiators. Learners are given certifications post completion of assessments, signed by the designers themselves. Do visit – www.thedesignersclass.com; YouTube:https://youtu.be/VLLq0WEkpoA; Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thedesignersclass/

