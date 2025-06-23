The Dollar Business Launches Ex-Im App to Redefine Smart Sourcing for Global Importers

SMPL

New Delhi [India], June 23: The Dollar Business, India's leading trade intelligence platform, recently announced the launch of its Ex-Im mobile application, a strategic extension of its AI-powered EX-IM platform. The app offers global importers direct access to real-time sourcing intelligence, verified supplier data, and critical trade insights from anywhere in the world.

Designed to eliminate guesswork in sourcing, the Ex-Im App empowers businesses to evaluate potential suppliers, optimise costs, monitor trade risks, and streamline decision-making through a single, intuitive mobile interface.

Addressing Today's Sourcing Realities

Global trade is increasingly defined by volatility, compliance demands, and time-sensitive decision-making. Importers face rising challenges in identifying credible suppliers, adapting to shifting tariffs, and managing logistical uncertainties.

According to recent global procurement studies, over 65% of importers cite poor supplier visibility and market unpredictability as top constraints. The Ex-Im App directly addresses these concerns by providing access to over 21 million verified trade partners across 181 countries, powered by historical shipment records, partner credibility scores, and AI-driven sourcing analytics.

"The Ex-Im App represents a new chapter in our mission to simplify and strengthen global trade," said Avnish Goyal, Founder & Director, The Dollar Business. "Importers no longer need to rely on fragmented information or unverified directories. With this app, they can assess credibility, analyze markets, and take decisive sourcing action anytime, anywhere."

Key Features of the Ex-Im App

- Verified Supplier Discovery: Importers can access shipment volumes, trading frequency, and historical performance data to identify reliable sourcing partners.

- Real-Time Trade Insights: Users gain access to the latest Import Export Data India and global trade trends to stay ahead of shifting market dynamics.

- Compliance and Risk Screening: AI-powered filters flag sourcing irregularities, embargoed entities, and geopolitical disruptions in real time.

- Pricing and Delivery Optimization: Importers can compare supplier offers based on cost, lead time, and performance history, backed by actual trade data.

- Mobile Dashboard and Alerts: An intuitive, mobile-first design enables users to act swiftly on supply chain developments, from anywhere in the world.

Designed for a Mobile-First, Data-Led Trade Ecosystem

The Ex-Im App is a natural evolution of The Dollar Business's web-based EX-IM platform. Built for both SMEs and enterprise users, the app brings together critical functions like sourcing, pricing, logistics planning, and partner validation into a single, agile interface.

With trade becoming increasingly fast-paced, the app provides importers with the flexibility to make high-impact sourcing decisions while on the move. Early beta users report improved supplier due diligence timelines and significant cost savings through smarter vendor selection.

About The Dollar Business

The Dollar Business is India's premier trade intelligence platform, specialising in actionable import-export analytics. Through its flagship EX-IM engine, the company provides access to trade data from 181+ countries and insights on more than 21 million verified companies. The platform supports importers and exporters in identifying partners, monitoring global supply chains, and making faster, data-driven trade decisions.

For more information, please visit: https://in.thedollarbusiness.com/

