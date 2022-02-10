The Fearless: The all-new BMW M4 competition coupe launched in India

BMW Group India has launched the new BMW M4 Competition Coupe today. The pace-setting high-performance sports car is available at from today onwards as a completely built-up unit (CBU).

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "For the last 50 years, BMW M has stood for those who enjoy high performance and supremacy of excellence. The all-new BMW M4 Competition Coupe delivers an uncompromised track and street experience at a whole new level with distinctive combinations. Superior engineering promises unparalleled driving dynamics, adrenaline-fueled body styling, head-turning road presence, while still holding the famous legacy of its motorsport lineage."

The all-new BMW M4 Competition is available in a petrol variant at ex-showroom price of - The BMW M4 Competition Coupe M xDrive: INR 1,43,90,000

Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but exclude Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance. Price/options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, contact an authorised BMW dealer. The all-new BMW M4 Competition is available in metallic paintworks - Skyscraper grey, Portimao Blue, Black Sapphire, Sao Paulo Yellow, Toronto Red and Alpine White in non-metallic. Optional BMW Individual metallic paint finishes available are - Tanzanite Blue, Dravitgrey, Aventurine Red, Frozen Brilliant White, Frozen Portimao Blue. Other optional BMW Individual Special Paintworks available are Frozen Orange, Frozen Black, Frozen Deep Grey. The new M4 is available in a range of fine upholstery combinations - M Leather 'Merino' with extended contents in the following combination - Yas Marina Blue, Kyatami Orange, Silverstone | Black, Black | Black.

By visiting , customers will be able to select, customise and book the all-new BMW M4 Competition Coupe from the comfort of their home. They can explore a 360° view of the vehicle exterior and interior along with all features and personalisation options at the click of a button. All queries on product, service packages and finance options can be addressed in real-time by interacting with a dealer representative online. Vehicle brochures, specification details and other documents are shared online avoiding any physical contact. Payments can also be made online in a secure way.

Customers of the all-new M4 Competition Coupe will gain membership to the exclusive BMW Excellence Club. A member's only collective, BMW Excellence Club caters to the discerning taste of BMW customers by curating unmatched luxury experiences from around the world. The program features four main categories: Bespoke Travel, The High Life, Grandstand and BMW Privileges.

The all-new BMW M4 Competition Coupe

The distinctive body design of the all-new BMW M4 Competition Coupe sends out a bolder statement than ever of its performance supremacy and emotionally engaging driving experience at hand. Visually striking exterior includes the M-specific version of the large, vertical BMW kidney grille with hallmark double bars in a horizontal design, the powerfully sculpted wheel arches with eye-catching M gills, and the prominently extended side sills with attachment parts for the front and rear aprons. Adaptive LED Headlights with BMW Laserlight is specified as standard. The M-specific exterior mirrors have aerodynamically optimized contouring and are painted in High-gloss Black as standard. The car also sports aerodynamically optimized fins, a rear spoiler and two pairs of exhaust tailpipes finished in Black Chrome.

The interior has clearly structured surfaces and an ergonomically impeccable cockpit design that ensures the driver's focus remains one hundred per cent on the intense driving experience. The electrically adjustable M sport seats and M Leather 'Merino' with extended contents upholstery with Carbon fiber trim come as standard. Exclusive functions such as M Seat belts, Multifunction for steering wheel, seat heating with lumbar support (driver and front passenger), electrical seat adjustment with memory function, and automatic anti-dazzle function in all mirrors add a further sporty touch to the interior. Extremely lightweight high-tech Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) sunroof lowers the centre of gravity and enhances its agility. Ambient Lighting creates an atmosphere for every mood while Automatic 3 zone A/C further enhances the in-cabin experience. The car is equipped with Adaptive M-Specific Suspension, M Sport Differential, M high-performance compound brakes and 19"/20" M forged wheels Double-spoke style 826 M Bicolour Black in the standard profile. Customers can add more equipment to enhance the overall experience through optional offerings such as Active seat ventilation, M Racetrack package, M Carbon Exterior package, M Drive professional, M Compound Break red high gloss and 19"/20" 825 M double-spoke wheels in polished Orbit Grey and Bicolor black. The new 3.0-litre straight-six unit combines the hallmark high-revving character of BMW M GmbH engines with the latest version of M TwinPower Turbo technology. The petrol engine of the BMW M4 produces an output of 510 hp and a maximum torque of 650 Nm at 2,750-5,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km/hr in just 3.5 seconds. The eight-speed M Steptronic transmission enables extraordinary short shift times and fast, precise responses to every nudge of the accelerator. The driver can access three clearly distinct setups in both automatic and manual mode - comfort-oriented, sports-focused, or track optimized. The Setup button on the centre console provides direct access to the settings options for the engine, chassis, steering and braking system, plus traction control. EFFICIENT, SPORT and SPORT PLUS settings can be engaged to modify the engine's characteristics, while selecting the COMFORT, SPORT or SPORT PLUS chassis mode provides access to the three settings for the electronically controlled dampers.

A host of BMW ConnectedDrive technologies continue to break the innovation barrier in automotive industry - Telephony with wireless charging, Head Up Display, Smartphone Integration, Active Protection including attentiveness assistant with Park Distance Control with sensors at the front and rear and Parking Assistant. Options include the Driving Assistant, Parking Assistant Plus, Comfort Access System, Gesture control, Steering and Lane Control Assistant, as well as the BMW Drive Recorder. The modern cockpit concept BMW Live Cockpit Professional running on latest BMW Operating System 7.0 includes 3D Navigation, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display behind the steering wheel and a 10.25-inch Control Display. Harman Kardon surround sound system with 16 speakers provides an intense musical feast for the ears. For utmost safety, the all-new BMW M4 Competition comes with head and side airbags for driver and front passenger as well as head airbags for rear seats as standard. Additional standard equipment includes Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Automatic Stability Control (ASC), M Dynamic Mode (MDM), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), Dry Braking function and Active M Differential. DSC with M xDrive further enhances the safety aspect. The all-new BMW M4 Competition delivers maximum driving pleasure coupled with an outstanding performance and fuel consumption ratio thanks to BMW EfficientDynamics measures such as intelligent lightweight design, Brake Energy Regeneration, Auto Start-Stop function, electric power steering, differential and transfer case with optimised warm-up behaviour and aerodynamics.

