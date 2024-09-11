The Fifth Batch of Genpact's SkyDive Global Campus Academy Started by ADaSci

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 11: The Association of Data Scientists (ADaSci) started the fifth batch of Genpact's SkyDive Global Campus Academy last month. Five batches of the SkyDive program have been successfully completed so far with four in collaboration with ADaSci. This nine-week persona-driven experiential learning program aims to bridge the gap between academic learning and corporate demands, equipping fresh graduates with essential skills for today's dynamic business environment.

Genpact is a global professional services firm that drives digital transformation for enterprises. Focusing on Data, Analytics, and AI, Genpact is on a strategic journey to become an AI-first company, revolutionising business operations and innovation. The SkyDive program reflects Genpact's dedication to preparing the workforce for the evolving landscape of digital transformation.

This year's SkyDive edition introduces three specialisation tracks: Advanced Analytics & Generative AI, Data Visualization, BI & Reporting, and Data Engineering.

With a focus on generative AI, Genpact is committed to nurturing talent poised to drive innovation in this transformative technology. The SkyDive Global Campus Academy reflects this commitment, preparing graduates to excel in an AI-driven future.

"The SkyDive Global Campus Academy has been instrumental in shaping the future leaders of our organisation. As we continue our journey towards becoming an AI-first company, the inclusion of Generative AI as a specialisation track in this year's program underscores our commitment to staying ahead of the curve. We believe that equipping our graduates with these advanced skills will not only benefit Genpact but also drive innovation and transformation across the industries we serve," said Sreekanth Menon, Vice President and Global AI Leader at Genpact.

"The SkyDive program represents a crucial step in bridging the gap between academic training and industry demands. At ADaSci, we are proud to support Genpact's vision by contributing our expertise in advanced analytics and AI. Our collaboration ensures that SkyDive delivers a rigorous and relevant training experience, equipping fresh graduates with the skills necessary to excel in today's fast-paced business environment. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to shaping the future of talent development," said Bhasker Gupta, President, ADaSci.

Program Highlights

The SkyDive Global Campus Academy is a 9-week program designed to provide a comprehensive learning experience:

* Baseline Training (Weeks 1-4): Covers foundational technical skills and business acumen.

* Specialisation Tracks (Weeks 5-8): Offers deep dives into Advanced Analytics & Generative AI, Data Visualization, BI & Reporting, or Data Engineering.

* Capstone Projects (Week 9): Participants tackle real-world challenges and present their projects to industry experts.

What to Expect

Graduates will acquire mastery in their chosen specialisation, gain practical experience through hands-on labs and projects, and develop a deep understanding of industry trends and best practices.

The program also emphasises the enhancement of soft skills, including communication and leadership, while providing valuable networking opportunities with peers, mentors, and industry leaders.

"Generative AI is more than just a tool; it's a game-changer. As businesses increasingly look to AI to drive efficiency and creativity, we need to ensure that our workforce is not only familiar with these technologies but proficient in leveraging them to create value. By including a specialisation track in Generative AI, we are empowering our graduates with the knowledge and skills they need to lead the next generation of AI-driven innovation," said Sreekanth Menon.

The SkyDive Global Campus Academy has consistently bridged the gap between academia and industry, with over 500 graduates making significant contributions to Genpact and beyond.

