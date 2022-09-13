The frames of India will glitter the SCO summit diaspora in Uzbekistan

New Delhi (India), September 13: It is said that a photo reflects thousand emotions and stories in a single frame. A photo has the power to change and to inspire every soul. Many such thought provoking and mesmerizing photos are going to be a part of the prestigious SCO summit event, which is going to be held in Samarkand, the capital city of Uzbekistan. At one of the major multinational events of Asia, India is also going to be part of the summit with displaying its vibrant colors of culture and tradition through photographs.

For India, the young and dynamic photographer Gaurav Mishra is going to be the face of beautiful photographic journey at the event. Through the lens of his camera, some of his best photographs depicting the beautiful nuances of life of Samarkand and Bukhara are the part of exhibition. With that some his finest clicks depicting the flavors of Indian culture and Indian society are also a part of his collections.

Gaurav has a 12 year long experience in exploring the variety of camera fields ranging from Lifestyle & Commercial to Travel photography. Working with some of the leading brands of India as part of their ad campaign, he carries with him a whole lot of experience in the world of commercial photography. Not just that, having a knack for exploration and travel, he goes to the places around the globe capturing the moments of nature and emotions of life within it. He has also been conducting regular photography workshops for Indian and International participants where he shares his tips and tricks of photography.

Just a few days back, Gaurav was a part of the preparations for this SCO summit. A contingent of photographers from different member countries like- Russia, Pakistan, Iran, Tajikistan and other were called upon by the cultural minister and deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Aziz Abduhakimov. This photography delegation tour reflected the spirit of Samarkand through the eyes of foreigners. They got the chance to explore the lanes, streets and iconic places of the beautiful city of Samarkand and Bukhara, capturing the defining moments of life and history coated with the colorful culture of Uzbekistan. For this lifetime experience Gaurav shares his gratitude and appreciation towards deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan and feels grateful to the host nation Uzbekistan.

The Shanghai Corporation Organization summit is just round the corner, and will take place on 15-16 September. This exhibition is will be attended by the honorable Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, along with the other elite dignitaries like President Xi Jinping, and President Vladimir Putin. This work of art by the Indian photographer Gaurav Mishra will not just represent India as a country in the SCO summit event, but it also going to portray the true soul and spirit of India and the image of Vibrant India.

For more information, visit https://instagram.com/gauravmishra.photography

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor