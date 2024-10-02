The Future of Ecology in Our Hands: Insights from the International Environmental Forum "BRICS Green Cities"

BusinessWire India

Moscow [Russia], October 2: Recently, the Zaryadye Concert Hall in Moscow hosted the international environmental forum "BRICS Green Cities," which convened experts in ecology, urban planning, and sustainable development. The central theme of the event was the discussion of strategies aimed at reducing carbon footprints, implementing green technologies, and fostering sustainable urban environments.

Key discussions addressed critical issues regarding the future of megacities in the context of climate change. The forum commenced with a panel discussion titled "BRICS Cities: Effective Strategies for Adapting to Climate Change," which gathered experts and representatives from various countries who shared their insights and successful case studies on integrating green technologies into urban infrastructure. New approaches to water resource management and the enhancement of green spaces in megacities were also explored.

Participants expressed significant interest in the session "Green Transportation: Strategies and Economic Future of Cities," where innovative strategies for developing environmentally friendly transportation systems and their economic impact on BRICS cities were discussed. Experts emphasized the necessity of transitioning to electric vehicles and other alternative energy sources, which would not only minimize carbon emissions but also enhance the quality of life for urban residents.

The second day of the forum focused on sustainable urban infrastructure and green ecosystems. Lectures and discussions under the theme "Green Infrastructure in BRICS Cities" highlighted the importance of incorporating natural elements into urban settings. Experts presented projects aimed at creating green roofs, parks, and public spaces that contribute to improving environmental conditions and making cities more livable.

During the BRICS Green Cities Forum, the Department of Nature Management organized an ecotone titled "Green Code of Moscow." This marked the first competition in Russia designed to unite schoolchildren, students, ecologists, programmers, creators, urbanists, and managers from around the world. Participants from over 27 countries, including Egypt, India, and Afghanistan, showcased their solutions to urgent environmental challenges faced by megacities. In total, more than 1,700 contestants formed 128 teams, guided by over 80 environmental and technology experts.

The "Ecotone: Green Code of Moscow" represents a significant step toward addressing the environmental dilemmas of megacities. "We are proud that Moscow has served as a platform for uniting experts from diverse regions who have proposed innovative methods to enhance the urban ecosystem. The participants exhibited a profound understanding of current environmental challenges and proposed promising approaches that could be implemented in the near future. Events like this help shape the environmental agenda and discover effective strategies to make our cities greener and more sustainable",- remarked, Head of the Department of Nature Management and Environmental Protection of Moscow, Yulia Urozhaeva.

The competition combined elements of a hackathon- a forum for developers to tackle software challenges - with an environmental management contest. It was conducted in both offline and online formats, allowing participants to choose a convenient mode of engagement, especially crucial for an international event.

Participants in the ecotone were presented with four tasks:

1. The "Noiseless City" challenge offered a unique opportunity to propose ideas for mitigating noise pollution in megacities and to explore new methodologies for the effective application of existing measures (such as noise barriers and innovative neighborhood planning). Participants developed an action plan and proposed innovative strategies to reduce vehicular noise, creating a roadmap for implementing these changes in the city's infrastructure by 2027.

2. "Green Census" is a contemporary approach to monitoring green spaces and managing ecosystems. The presence of vegetation plays a crucial role in the ecological well-being of urban residents. Teams were tasked with developing a concept for a system that monitors and accounts for urban green spaces, detailing methods for obtaining and processing relevant data on these vegetation areas, and outlining a roadmap for implementing this system in Moscow.

3. The "Red Book" serves as an essential element in protecting Moscow's natural ecosystems and provides a foundation for necessary conservation measures within cities. This case study aims to create a resource containing information about "red-listed" biological species in Moscow and their habitats, focusing specifically on one of the city's largest parks. Such a resource will enable the Department of Nature Management and Environmental Protection in Moscow to incorporate up-to-date information on rare species when planning environmental initiatives.

4. "Ecopromotion" is a case study focused on enhancing environmental literacy and public education. Participants were challenged to develop a platform to inform residents about the city's eco-activities. This informational resource will unite environmental communities and create a cohesive repository of reliable and useful information on environmental protection. Based on this platform, the Department of Natural Resources Management and Environmental Protection in Moscow will be able to identify the most engaging topics for eco-evangelism and propose new formats for environmental events.

An award ceremony was held on September 19 to recognize the winners in each of the four categories. The winning teams from the cases "Silent City," "Green Census," "Red Book," and "Ecopromotion" were awarded monetary certificates and memorable gifts.

"I am thrilled to have contributed to addressing the issue of noise pollution. The competition presented a real challenge, prompting us to reflect deeply on how various aspects of urban life influence the environmental landscape. Our team recognized that even seemingly "invisible" factors like noise can significantly diminish quality of life, and I hope our solution enhances the environment for millions of citizens," shared a member of the winning BNAL Ltd. team from the "Noiseless City" case study.

The "Develop & Own" team delivered outstanding results in the "Green Census" case study, presenting an innovative solution for monitoring green areas in urban environments. Their work received praise for its thoroughness and the application of modern technology in recording and managing urban plantings.

"Thank you to everyone for the opportunity to participate in Ecotone. We thoroughly enjoyed collaborating and discovering effective methods for monitoring green spaces. I appreciate the initiative shown by each team member and the experts who helped us realize this project," stated one of the winners from the "Develop and Own" team.

The BRICS International Forum has proven to be a valuable platform for exchanging ideas and finding solutions to create greener cities. The international participation underscored that environmental challenges necessitate global cooperation, and the ambitious ideas generated by Ecotone participants will contribute to improving environmental conditions in megacities worldwide.

