The Global Aesthetic Summit 2024 Brings Together 200+ Medical Experts in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 29: The International School of Clinical Aesthetics (ISCA) hosted the highly anticipated Global Aesthetic Summit 2024, a two-day event that attracted over 200 leading doctors and medical professionals in the field of clinical aesthetics. Held on the 25th and 26th of August in Pune, the summit facilitated discussions on advanced aesthetic treatments and cutting-edge medical innovations shaping the future of skincare and cosmetic treatments.

The event was graced by renowned cosmetologist and MD of Studio Aesthetique, Dr. Madhu Chopra, and Dr. Stuti Khare Shukla, M.D, Chief Dermatologist, and Medical Director of Elements of Aesthetics. Dr. Chopra, a celebrated figure in cosmetics and mother of global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, emphasised that cosmetology is a necessity rather than vanity. She shared her insights during a discussion with Dr. Trishna Gupte, Founder of Cosmo Square and ISCA, emphasising that seeking help for real or perceived flaws should be normalised as an integral part of health services.

Dr. Trishna Gupte, the organising chairperson, led the summit, which included scientific sessions covering topics such as laser advances, hyperpigmentation, body contouring, scar correction, and more. In her statement, Dr. Gupte remarked, "We are thrilled to have witnessed such an incredible turnout of experts from the field of aesthetics. This summit was an essential step towards advancing aesthetic medicine in India, providing a platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration among some of the brightest minds in the industry."

Reiterating her belief in holistic care, Dr. Chopra highlighted that beauty goes beyond skin deep and emphasised the importance of a positive mindset, meditation, and self-introspection. She advised cosmetologists that counselling plays a vital role in patient satisfaction, especially with rapid advancements in cosmetology.

This prestigious event was sponsored by leading pharmaceutical and skincare brands, including Zydus, Auraceutics, Skin Essential, and Azeila and media and marketing partner The SAP Media.

Award Winners Announced:

Rising Star in Cosmetology Award: Dr. Ashwini Vaibhav Bhoite

Clinical Excellence in Cosmetology Award: Dr. Mahmaz Jahan

Exceptional Skin Care Specialist Award: Dr. Snehal Magar

Emerging Talent Award: Dr. Divyanka Krishnani

Excellence in Trichology Award: Dr. Priya Ramesh Ingle Patil

Emerging Talent Cosmetology Award: Dr. Nikita Surve

Best Cosmetic Dermatology Practice 2024 Award: Dr. Abhijeet Shinde

Excellence in Anti-Aging Treatments Award: Dr. Priyanka Devidas Kumawat

Outstanding Commitment to Education and Training: Dr Paraj Tendulkar

The Global Aesthetic Summit 2024 was a testament to the evolving landscape of medical aesthetics in India and its growing importance in enhancing patient care through science and innovation.

