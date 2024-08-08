The “Global Entrepreneurship Honor and Award 2024” by the Corporate Connect

New Delhi (India) August 8: We are excited to announce the “Global Entrepreneurship Honor and Award 2024” to honour and celebrate the remarkable achievements of entrepreneurs, business leaders, and trailblazers in collaboration with Business Connect Magazine. With the ultimate goal of honouring the incredible efforts and breakthroughs from the corporate realm, Corporate Connect Magazine has created a distinguished stance for itself.

The high-quality content in Corporate Connect demonstrates the 4,000 business luminaries through over 7,000 pages on digital platforms. Our content is expertly crafted to showcase the incredible achievements of key executives and the companies that make our magazine a reputed name in the media industry.

Below, we have created a list of the latest recognitions that have honoured a few business tycoons and notable brands.

Smart Investment

Dilip K. Shah (Director and CMD), Siddharth Shah (CEO and Director), and Het Zaveri (COO and Director).

Category: Impact Recognition: People's Choice Financial Newspaper To Watchout-2024

Established in 2000, Smart Investment is a renowned financial weekly newspaper from Ahmedabad. It is a part of Archi Publishing, a division of Archi Finmark and Communications Ltd. Envisioned to be a leading firm in the stock market for weekly and midweek updates of the stock market, the Smart Investments digital portal gets more than 20,000 hits daily.

My Holiday Happiness

Yellosa Khoday (Proprietor)

Award Category: Impact Recognition: India's Highly Trusted Tours & Travels Agency To Watchout-2024

A pioneer in the tourism sector, My Holiday Happiness offers a range of premium services, from accommodation to a hotel to bringing quality and healthy food to your tour. It came into existence in 2018 in Bangalore and has a team of trusted drivers, experienced tour guides, and other professionals dedicated to satisfying customers.

iFlame NLP Training Institute

Ridhima Dua (Founder and Lead Trainer)

Impact Recognition: Globally Acclaimed Women Entrepreneurs, Training, and Coaching, 2024

Counted among the best NLP Trainers in India, Ridhima Dua has created a distinctive position for herself. She is the first Indian woman ITCA approved New Code NLP Trainer, challenging her own beliefs and limitations. With her initiative, Ridhima is bringing amazing changes in human behavior and helping people connect with their innate power.

Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited

Dr. Rajiv I. Modi (Chief and Managing Director)

Award Category: Impact Recognition: Globally Acclaimed Pharmaceutical Brand To Watchout 2024

Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in India, with 45+ therapeutic areas spread across 12 specialities. Headquartered in Ahmedabad, the company develops a varied range of pharmaceutical products in India and sells these products in over 100 other nations across the world. Its other manufacturing facility is located in Samba, Jammu and Kashmir.

iCabs Transport Private Limited

Mohamed Asif Hussain (Director)

Award Category: Excellence in Corporate Transport: India's Top Transport Service Providers of 2024

The largest transportation company in Telangana for corporate employees, iCabs Transport Private Limited, was founded in 2008. It is working on its mission to offer timely and professional transfer service with more than 1500+ vehicles in and around Hyderabad. The company has a dedicated team of experts in frontend and backend, striving to keep the company at the forefront.

Niyogin Fintech Limited

Tashwinder Singh (CEO and Managing Director)

Award Category: The Most Promising Financial Services Providers in India—2024

Niyogin Fintech Limited is a distinctive early-stage public-listed company in India. It is a creative vision of two friends, Amit Rajpal and Gaurav Patankar, working as one solution to meet the financial and non-financial needs of MSMEs. The vision of Niyogin is to democratize finance, catering to the underserved segments of the economy.

Microgrid Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Ananth Raj (Chief Product Officer)

Award Category: Impact Recognition: Highly Regarded Technology Company to Watch Out Globally, 2024

Microgrid Technologies Pvt. Ltd., an award-winning, ISO 9001-certified company, offers sophisticated conversational AI technologies like voice virtual agents, forend portals, and other automation solutions for the healthcare segment. Envisioned to redefine conversational experiences, Microgrid is an end-to-end healthcare-focused solutions provider. It is presently thriving under the leadership of Ananth Raj, Chief Product Officer.

Eppeltone Engineers Pvt. Ltd.

Rohit Chowdhary (Director)

Award Category: Most Recommended Energy Meter Manufacturers in India 2024

Eppeltone Engineers Pvt Ltd, founded in 1977, began its journey by manufacturing switch-mode power Supplies for Personal Computers for other electronic devices. Presently, it has diversified its manufacturing facilities and features AVR, UPS, MCBs, and transducers with a 36,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Greater Noida, UP. The company holds CMMI Level III accreditation and certifications like ISO 91, 140001, and 27001.

Bikanervala Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Kush Aggarwal (HOD, Marketing)

Best Ready-to-Eat Food and Beverage Brand in India, 2024

Established in 1988, Bikanervala Foods Pvt. Ltd. is a renowned name for a varied range of food products. Over the years, the company has revolutionised its products through innovative technologies and developed into a full-fledged processing food industry. Kush Aggarwal, HOD, of Marketing, is playing a significant role in taking the company to new heights.

Tech IT Cloud Solutions Pvt Ltd.

Basant Kumar (Director)

Award category The Best Performing Cyber Security Solution Providers 2024

Tech IT Cloud Solutions Private Limited was established on August 24, 2022. As a non-government company, it is registered with the Registrar of Companies (ROC) in Delhi. Tech It Cloud Solutions specialises in various computer-related operations, such as website maintenance and the creation of multimedia presentations for other businesses.

Neuailes Global Technologies Pvt Ltd .

Shankar Suman (Co-Founder) and Tarun Arora (Co-Founder & CTO)

The Most Trusted Cyber Security Companies to Watch 2024

Neuailes enriches and secures customers' experiences. The company specializes in safeguarding and optimizing communication in the cyber digital era, ensuring both internal and external communications are protected. Furthermore, Neuailes enhances customer acquisition efforts by providing tools to amplify and manage communication effectively.

