"The Global Triumph of Indian Artists: Heights Group Set to Unveil 2024 North America Tour " - Kaifi Bharti

New Delhi [India], May 9: In recent years, Indian artists have been making waves on the global stage, captivating audiences worldwide with their immense talent and captivating performances. From music to films and comedy, these artists are not only garnering international acclaim but also breaking barriers and setting new standards of excellence - said Kaifi Bharti, Founder Heights Group & Heights INC.

One recent example who has been making headlines globally is Diljit Dosanjh, a versatile Punjabi singer, actor, and composer. His recent mega show "DIL-LUMINATI" at Vancouver's BC Stadium, drew a crowd of over 54,000+ enthusiastic fans, with tickets selling out in record time making history as he became the first Punjabi Singer to perform at the venue. Dosanjh's ability to connect with audiences transcends borders, solidifying his status as a global artist.

In the past, only a few Indian artists such as AR Rahman, Arijit Singh, Sonu Nigam, and SRK were known Globally. However, today, a multitude of Indian artists are captivating international audiences, including names like Diljit Dosanjh, AP Dhillon, Karan Aujla, Kapil Sharma, and many others who are representing India & Asia.

Heights Group is broadening its horizons, establishing a foothold in North America alongside its established presence in Canada and Dubai. Recognizing the immense potential for Indian artists on the global stage, we're excited to announce our upcoming North America tour in June 2024, followed by ventures in the Middle East and Europe. The growing international acclaim for Indian artists reflects their universal appeal and resonance with audiences worldwide, and we're honored to play a role in this vibrant community. With plans to host over 100 shows for Indian artists globally in 2024, it promises to be a monumental year for cultural exchange and artistic celebration.

