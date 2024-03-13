The House of Abhinandan Lodha Revolutionizes Real Estate with Groundbreaking App-Only Launch of Imperial Goa

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 13: The House of Abhinandan Lodha is set to redefine the real estate product evangelizing landscape with the groundbreaking first-of-its-kind app only launch of Imperial Goa, a luxurious 13-acre development starring one of the city's finest Clubhouses. This revolutionary approach to property acquisition will offer discerning connoisseurs with the extraordinary opportunity to secure their bit of Goan paradise at Imperial Goa through the exclusive HoABL app. The limited-time offer, available until March 17, 2024, presents a special app-only exclusive price for the first 12 plots, setting a new standard in the industry.

The regular price for a 3200 sq ft space is set at INR 2.48 cr., whereas an exclusive app-only price is available at an unmissable and lucrative price of INR 2.29 cr. This limited-period opportunity provides a significant cost advantage for those utilizing the dedicated application, making it a compelling opportunity for prospective buyers. This unprecedented offering not only boasts of an attractive price but also introduces an innovative payment structure. Customers opting to purchase through the HoABL app will only be required to pay an application fee of INR 99,000, making the acquisition process seamless and financially advantageous.

Nestled within the embrace of a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Imperial Goa, the former capital of the Portuguese state in India (1530-1843), is a hub of historical grandeur. Boasting forts, monuments, and revered churches like the Basilica of Bom Jesus, this prime location in Bainguinim offers unparalleled accessibility. Positioned strategically on the highway, Imperial Goa ensures one can effortlessly navigate the vibrant tapestry of Goa, from bustling party hubs to serene encounters with nature. With expansive 3,200 sq.ft. villa plots a magnificent clubhouse - Club Verve, and proximity to iconic landmarks, it's a gateway to the wonders of connectivity.

Speaking on this first of its kind innovation, Samujjwal Ghosh, Chief Executive Officer, The House of Abhinandan Lodha, said, "The app-only launch for Imperial Goa is a strategic move aimed at enhancing the purchasing experience for our clients. The exclusive pricing on the HoABL app underscores our commitment to providing a competitive edge for our customers. Imperial Goa represents a lucrative investment opportunity, and this app-only offer is a testament to our dedication to delivering exceptional value and a seamless transaction process. As a consumer tech company, HoABL recognizes the pivotal role our app plays. Beyond ownership applications, it empowers customers to track development, payment schedules, and more. Our app addresses traditional land ownership concerns, ensuring security, transparency, liquidity, and wealth generation."

The Imperial Goa project is strategically located to offer breathtaking views, world-class amenities, and a lifestyle that echoes sophistication. This groundbreaking app-only launch marks a milestone in the real estate industry, setting the House of Abhinandan Lodha apart as pioneers of change. The limited offer on the first 12 plots is expected to create a buzz among potential buyers, urging them to act swiftly and secure their dream property at an unprecedented price.

For more information on Imperial Goa and the exclusive app-only offer, visit https://hoabl.com/ or download the HoABL app from your preferred app store (available for both Android and IOS users).

About The House of Abhinandan Lodha:

The House of Abhinandan Lodha® (HoABL), India's largest branded land developer, is a new-age consumer-tech company pioneering New Generation Land® in India. This bellwether venture by Abhinandan Lodha, born out of a vision to democratize land for investors, is transforming land ownership in India by leveraging technology. HoABL aims to transform the process of owning land for a consumer by making it easy, secure, and liquid while ensuring that it becomes a critical part of people's investment portfolio.

With fully digital sales, HoABL has made the entire consumer buying journey location agnostic, making it possible to buy land from anywhere in the world. HoABL has built a first-of-its-kind technology product in India that will simplify the process of land buying for customers. The HoABL app - a first not only in India but globally too - will give customers the ability to invest in land parcels that The House of Abhinandan Lodha® has to offer, chart their land buying journey from start to finish and manage their portfolio effortlessly.

Media Contact:

Vishal Rao

vishal.rao@lodhaventures.com

+91-9819258963

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2257232/4589438/HoABL_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor