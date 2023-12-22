The Humanitarians Collaborative UK Summit 2023

The Humanitarians Collaborative UK Summit – A Night of Excellence, Collaboration, and Inspiration

New Delhi/UK, December 22: In a night brimming with enthusiasm and shared dedication to humanitarian causes, The Humanitarians Collaborative UK Summit unfolded as a dynamic event series featuring a Trade Conference, Awards Ceremony, and Convocation Ceremony. This summit, dedicated to fostering collaboration and celebrating excellence in humanitarianism, was jointly presented by Trident Events & Media Ltd (UK) and T.Exclusive Lifestyle & Media Pvt Ltd (India), with the support of the World Humanitarians Foundation.

The evening commenced with a warm welcome to esteemed organizers Dr. Shiv Kakran, Mayank Dahiya, and Disha Kakran Dahiya, who set the stage for an inspiring and collaborative night by honoring distinguished guests.

Expressing gratitude for the opportunity, Dr. Shiv Kakran’s opening speech established a tone of unity, inclusivity, and transformative experiences for the evening.

The summit featured an impressive lineup of speakers, including Lord Sardar Singh, Former Deputy Mayor of London Sunil Chopra, CLLR Hitesh Tailor, CLLR Kuldev Sehra, Dr. John Prade, Dr. Udeshwar Singh, Ruby Raza, and Rangdatt Joshi. Each speaker contributed valuable insights, aligning with the event’s overarching theme of collaboration in humanitarian efforts.

The pinnacle of the evening was the Global Inspirational Award Edition 5th, jointly presented by Trident Events & Media Ltd (UK) and T.Exclusive Lifestyle & Media Pvt Ltd (India), supported by the World Humanitarians Fraternity. Awardees from diverse fields were recognized for their outstanding contributions. Some of the awardees & business who got the recognition for their work in respective fields. Masala Twist Group “Masala Twist Group, ONS Convention Ltd, Khana Khazana, Shahid Hussain, Rang Datt joshi, Hari Dutt Joshi, Pandit Sunil Pathak, Udhayabhanu Maheswaran, Khanda Asif Hanif, Dr Pranav Manek, Dr Ajay Singh, Mr Amit Shah, Sh. Amod Sharma, Naseem Mir, Alka Shah, Honeymoon Banqueting, Pradeep Reddy Baddam, Ajay Prakash, Zafar Iqbal, Miss Anara Gupta, London Imprial immigration Services, Madras Flavours.

The convocation ceremony, conducted by Dr. John Thomas Prade, President of École Supérieure Robert de Sorbon, France, added an extra layer of prestige to the night, culminating in Nafessa Ahmed being honored with a doctorate.

Directors Shiv Kakran and Mayank Dahiya conveyed their commitment to promoting art, culture, and tourism through exhibitions and fashion shows, emphasizing the power of cultural diversity to bring people together.

Dr. Shiv Kakran, Director, expressed, “It reaffirmed the power of inclusivity and dialogue in fostering a more harmonious world. I am grateful for the opportunity to be part of this transformative event.”

Trident Events & Media Ltd, dedicated to creating impactful experiences, and the World Humanitarians Foundation, led by Disha Dahiya, played pivotal roles in orchestrating an evening that celebrated unity in diversity and the power of collaboration.

In 2024 Trident Events & Media Ltd and and the World Humanitarians Foundation are going to organize Global Business & Education 2024 in different parts of the world to promote education and business.

