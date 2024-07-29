The Inclusive Lens: Bringing Disability in Focus - A Film Festival Hosted by Embassy of Spain and Embassy of Finland

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], July 29: The Embassy of Spain and the Embassy of Finland, in collaboration with ETI Services, are proud to announce the successful culmination of "The Inclusive Lens: Bringing Disability in Focus", a pioneering film festival dedicated to highlighting the experiences and stories of people with disabilities.

Cinema is not just a visual medium of expression; it is an exploration of the many lives a character has lived, and wants to live. In this exploration, the lives of people with disabilities have seldom found a space. A space to showcase their mundanity, their complexities, and the colors of their everyday challenges - their reds, blues, yellows, and others in between and beyond. The film festival was a platform to embrace the landscape of disability through the lens of cinema, alongside the voices, and visions of expert panelists who get together in the hope of an inclusive future.

The festival, held from 26th July - 27th July 2024, at the Instituto Cervantes, New Delhi showcased a diverse selection of films from Spain, Finland and India, celebrating the talents and creativity of filmmakers who portray the multifaceted lives of people with disabilities. The event aimed to foster greater awareness, understanding, and inclusion through the powerful medium of cinema.

The Ambassador of Spain, Juan Antonio March Pujol remarked, "In Spain, disability inclusion is a priority. That is why in 2022, the Government of Spain approved the Spanish Disability Strategy 2022-2030. Within that framework, in the Embassy of Spain, we are dedicated to supporting initiatives that promote the rights and well-being of people with disabilities. This festival is part of a larger, sustained effort to raise awareness and advocate for disability rights throughout the year. It is not a one-time event but a commitment to continuous engagement and support."

The Ambassador of Finland, Kimmo Lahdevirta stated, "In Finland, we have long recognized the importance of disability inclusion, not only in our policies and workplaces, but also in our cultural expressions. Finnish cinema has been a pioneer in presenting authentic and diverse stories, ensuring that persons with disabilities are represented not just as characters, but as real, multi-faceted individuals."

Dr Sukriti Chauhan, CEO, ETI Services remarked, "The Inclusive Lens' transcends the boundaries of a traditional film festival; it stands as a powerful testament to the resilience and diversity of the human spirit. By centre-staging the narratives of individuals with disabilities, we are not only celebrating their stories but also challenging societal perceptions and promoting a more inclusive world. We are deeply honored to have partnered with the Embassies of Spain and Finland in this endeavor, and we believe that through such initiatives, we can foster greater empathy, understanding, and ultimately, a more equitable society."

The festival featured a range of activities, including the screenings of Spanish film Campeonex (dir: Javier Fesser, 2023), Finnish film The Blind Man Who Did Not Want To See The Titanic (dir: Teemu Nikki, 2021), and the Indian film Margarita With A Straw (dir: Shonali Bose, 2014), a lively panel discussion with members from the disability community, academicians and youth leaders, where the panelists discussed the representation of disability in cinema, and highlighted how authentic and nuanced representation, informed by empathy and inclusion, should form the cornerstone of production of films about disability. The festival also had an interactive Q&A session with filmmaker Shonali Bose, a theatrical puppetry performance by Kayakalp and stalls from organizations working in the disability sector. Audiences were moved by the compelling narratives and powerful performances that highlighted the richness and diversity of the disability experience.

