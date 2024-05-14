The Indian Chest Society Unveils Special Booklet on Cough Management

BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana)/ New Delhi [India], May 14: The Indian Chest Society (ICS) today unveiled a special booklet titled 'Guidelines For Cough Management in India', focusing on the comprehensive management of cough in India. This initiative comes at a crucial time when respiratory health is of paramount concern globally. The special booklet is part of ICS' medical initiative supported by Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (Dr. Reddy's), a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Hyderabad, India as a scientific partner.

Through this booklet, ICS aims to illuminate the prevalence of cough, explore its diverse causes, and provide insights into its diagnosis and management. With dedicated sections on both dry and wet cough management, considerations regarding red flags, appropriate times for specialist referral, the relevance of fixed-dose combinations (FDCs), and a critical examination of banned FDCs in India, the booklet offers evidence-based strategies for clinicians to tailor their treatment approaches accordingly.

To enhance informed decision-making in clinical practice, the booklet also includes a section on fixed-dose combinations which are better alternatives to codeine-based combinations for managing dry cough, and sheds light on appropriate Beta-2 receptor agonists for wet cough management.

The distinguished panel of eight pulmonologists, comprising Dr. R Vijai Kumar, Vice President of ICS, Dr. Deepak Talwar, Honorary Secretary of ICS, Dr. Pradyut Waghray, Dr. Maulik Sanghvi, Dr. S Z Jafrey, Dr. Mahavir Modi, Dr. Meghana Subhash, and Dr. Visweswaran, has been instrumental in shaping the content of this booklet.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr. R Vijai Kumar from ICS said, "We believe that this initiative will serve as a valuable resource for healthcare professionals across the country, contributing to enhanced patient care and improved outcomes in cough management. We would also like to thank Dr. Reddy's for providing scientific support."

The booklet will be available on ICS' website soon.

