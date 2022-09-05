The Inspirational Journey of Leading Entrepreneur, Media Personality and Economist Sharad Kohli

September 5: Sharad Kohli, the founder and chairman of KCC Group, a multidisciplinary advisory Group, is multifaceted and adaptable. His personality is mirrored in the many titles that various print and electronic media platforms have given him. Besides being a CA, he has degrees in law, business, and finance from India and abroad. He was given an honorary doctorate in economics by an American university in 2017.

He has been involved in paralegal and business consulting projects across the world, including North America, Australia, Western Europe, the Middle East, and East & Southern Africa. During the past three decades of his career, he has delivered many sessions on several domestic and international forums relating to Macro Economics, Finance, Start-ups, Taxation, and Stock Markets.

Along with being a prestigious writer for several print publications, he frequently appears on talk shows and debates on topics about business, finance, and the economy on a variety of media platforms. “Finance Guru,” “Tax Guru,” and “Startup Guru” are some of the honorific titles that he has been given for his commendable contribution.

1. What inspired you to start a business? Tell us something about your journey.

My father’s business acumen inspired me the most. Foreseeing that being a professionally qualified business person gives me the edge, I kept my academic interest alive as I went around growing the business. The journey of becoming an Economist was tough, but god has been kind. My business group (KCC) today is into Macro Economic Analysis, Law, Stocks, Wealth Management, Real Estate Advisory, Business Networking, and Financial Services, besides the practice of Accountancy

2. Was there a time you wanted to quit? And how did you deal with that situation or overcome it?

Yes, the initial five years were very tough, and it was hard to resist the charm of taking up a well-paid corporate position, but I guess the entrepreneur in me came out stronger.

3. How do you personally define business success? Is it money? Freedom? Influence? Creative expression and innovation? Something else?

I believe success is a natural outcome of diligence, hard work, commitment, and devotion. Not thinking too much about money brings in better profits and leaves plenty of mind space for newer ideas on expansion.

4. If you could speak to your younger self, just starting out, what advice would you give him/her?

Endurance, patience, and remaining focused would be the three magic words of advice. I find the younger lot struggling with all three, which leads them to derail from their path to success. In my observation, the absence of these qualities is the reason why 90% of start-ups fail.

5. What drove you to media?

My passion for connecting with the masses is what drove me to media, and I still remember the first time I got approached by a TV Channel six years ago. Fast forward to now, I have made over 2300 media appearances. Even today, I happily drop out of business meetings to be available for shows.

Know more about Sharad Kohli: https://www.sharadkohli.com/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor