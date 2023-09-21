The Inspiring and Successful Leadership Awards 2023 Presented in Mumbai

ATK

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21: The authentic and prestigious awards instituted by Pragati Leadership in 2022 continued to identify the most inspiring and successful leaders of corporate India. The first in-person awards ceremony was held in Mumbai on 13 Sep 2023 at the Jio World Convention Center.

These awards aim to recognize Indian corporate leaders who create energized and aligned teams to steer organizations toward success. The Awards are a platform to celebrate stellar leadership qualities and aim to catalyze a culture of inspiring, successful leaders across sectors. The 2022 awards ceremony was held online, and this was the first year that the awards culminated in an in-person grand finale.

The Chief Guest for the awards ceremony was Vaibhav Dange, a Public Policy Expert on Infrastructure, Green Fuels & Sustainable Mobility, and formerly Private Secretary & Advisor to Union Road Transport & Shipping Minister, Government of India.

Award winners of the 2023 Inspiring and Successful Leadership Awards include Dr Saurabh Gadgil, MD & CEO, PN Gadgil, Vinay Razdan, CHRO, HDFC Bank, Veena Kohli, CEO, Vanguard Diagnostics, Rakesh Makkar, CEO, Bajaj Auto Consumer Finance Ltd, Pirojshaw Sarkari, CEO, Gati-Kintetsu Express Private Ltd, and others.

Speaking about the awards, Anu Wakhlu, Chairperson and Executive Director, Pragati Leadership, said, “At Pragati Leadership, we strongly believe inspiration is the essence of leadership. When people are inspired, they bring out the best in themselves and in their teams, creating successful businesses. The awards are a forum to recognize such leaders and inspire many others to emulate their actions and imbibe their qualities.”

Founded by Arun and Anu Wakhlu, Pragati Leadership (www.pragatileadership.com) is a leadership development company with learning interventions that have had a profound impact on thousands of organizations and individuals for over thirty years. Many of the best-known, inspiring, and impactful business leaders in the corporate world today have benefited from Pragati Leadership interventions and coaching. Pragati Leadership works in the areas of Strategic Leadership and Management Development. Pragati’s unique model of Wholesome Leadership empowers leaders to deliver results aligned with the Quadruple Bottom Line of Purpose, People, Planet, and Profit. This model drives all actions and approaches at Pragati Leadership.

