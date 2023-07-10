The Inspiring Life Story Of Stock Market Trading Expert Manish Sharma: Turning 3 Lac into 1.5 Crore in Under 2 Years

Manish Sharma, an ambitious and determined young man from the village of Gagarwas in Mahendergarh district, Haryana, has established himself as a stock market trading expert. Despite belonging to a middle-class family and facing numerous struggles, Manish has successfully transformed his journey. The small village boy turned an initial investment of INR 3 lakh to a staggering INR 1.5 crore in under two years. Today, he is a full-time trader, trainer, and entrepreneur. His journey from rags to riches is awe-inspiring for thousands.

Manish Sharma’s story is about perseverance, unwavering dedication, and resilience. Growing up in a down-to-earth background, he completed his schooling in government schools. One could say that the financial conditions of his family at the time took a toll on his education. But Manish did not let this impact the dreams and aspirations he had in mind for himself. This propelled him to step in the right direction and pursue a BTech in Computer Science. He refused to settle for ordinary job opportunities. He wanted to do something big and extraordinary with his life.

In pursuit of his aspirations, Manish moved to Mumbai. He joined a stock broking firm in the city as a trainee. Here, he discovered all about the intricacies of the stock market and developed a knack for it. This was one of the most transformational turns in his life. Throughout the journey, Manish’s maternal uncle guided and supported him. He has been one of his biggest mentors and idols since the beginning.

The initial years proved to be very challenging for Manish. He went through many demotivating instances, frustrating incidents, and moments of contemplation about quitting. The fact that his friends were settling down in stable careers while he clung to his dreams further fuelled Manish’s determination to succeed. Manish entered the world of trading again, saving up to INR 3 lakh from his earnings. What made a huge difference this time was that he arrived armed with the lessons he learned from his previous setbacks.

Through sheer dedication, continuous learning, and making the most of his accumulated knowledge, Manish achieved what seemed impossible to many. He turned his initial investment of INR 3 lakh into an astonishing INR 1.5 crore in less than two years. This is a clear testament to his excellent decision-making skills and field knowledge. Encouraged by his success in the stock market, Manish’s brother, Naveen Jangra, joined hands with him. Together, they have formed a team to embrace success.

Today, Manish and Naveen have together formed a pact while also imparting knowledge and expertise to aspiring traders out there. They have established themselves as one of the most trusted trainers, guiding others on the path of financial success through stock market trading.

Manish’s inspiring journey indeed serves as a reminder that dreams, hard work, and perseverance never go in vain. His story encourages people to dream big and never settle for less. Visit Manish’s Instagram Page here.

