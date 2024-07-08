The Interior Exhibition Araasa and the Fashion Exhibition Gaba organized by IIFD, Surat were successfully conducted

“In the field of interior and fashion designing, IIFD is the best institution, aiming to provide the students with the best platform”: Mr. Mukesh Maheshwari.

Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 8: International Institute of Fashion Design (IIFD), Surat successfully organized its lifestyle event this year as well, featuring the Interior Exhibition “Araasa-2024” and the Fashion Exhibition “Gaba-2024”. The presentations by the institute’s students were highly appreciated, encouraging them further. This two-day exhibition was held on 6th and 7th July 2024, from 10 AM to 9 PM, at Rajhans Jio Zone, Rega Street, showcasing a wide array of creative productions.

During the exhibition, prominent figures such as Mr. Kailashji Hakim (Chairman of FOSTA), Mr. Ghanshyamji Soni (IRS, Zonal Director NCB, Rajasthan), and Mr. Pramod Chaudhri, Managing Director of Pratibha Group, graced the event as chief guests. They were accompanied by Mr. Mukesh Maheshwari, the founder and director of IIFD, Surat, and Ms. Pallavi Maheshwari, co-director of IIFD, Surat, enhancing the grandeur of the event.

Mr. Mukesh Maheshwari, the founder and director of IIFD Surat, mentioned that the main objective of organizing this exhibition was to provide the institute’s students with the best platform. In IIFD’s renowned interior design exhibition “Arasa”, items decorated and designed by interior design students were showcased. The exhibition featured creative and aesthetically pleasing luxury products, as well as prototypes, produced by more than 50 interior designing students of the institute. The event exhibited a wide variety of concepts in home, commercial, and outdoor decor. It included a diverse range of ideas inspired by furniture joinery, pixel art, African tribal-inspired furniture, colorful textiles and paintings, beautiful attractions, functionality, and environment-conscious physical spaces and designs, incorporating mosaic and Arabic patterns, domes, and more.

Alongside the interior exhibition, a fashion exhibition named “Gaba” was also organized, featuring displays of attractive collections by 140 designer students. It showcased both Western and Indo-Western clothing, highlighting upcoming fashion trends and styles.

Mr. Mukesh Maheshwari further informed that IIFD Surat has been in the limelight since its inception in 2014. Celebrating 10 successful years in the field of education brings us immense joy. It stands as one of the city’s premier institutions where you can fulfill your dreams of becoming a professional fashion designer, interior designer, graphic designer, or event manager.

