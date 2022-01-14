The last date to register for SEED & SID is 24th January 2022

One of the most renowned and leading educational institutes of the nation, Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID) is closing the application window for B.Des admission on 24th January 2022 for the academic year 2022-26.

The Institute is ranked as the second-best institute for Fashion Design by the India Today and Outlook Magazine I-Care Rankings for the year 2021. SID Pune is among the most elite colleges that specialize in providing the students with the finest educational experience and career opportunities in the domain of design.

Design is one of the very few fields in the contemporary world that puts no limits to creativity and innovation in any concerned field. Being a well renowned design institute taking pride in its robust curriculum, SID encourages the same, assisting its students with everything they need to excel in their careers.

The institute offers the aspirants a multitude of updated programs, including Graphic Design, Video Film Design, Animation Film Design, and User Experience Design under Bachelors of Communication Design, followed by Product Design and Interior Space Design discipline under the Industrial Design program. In addition, SID Pune also offers specialisations in Fashion Design and the Fashion Communication under the B.Des program. All the programs offered at SID Pune are in strict relevance with the trends and happenings in the industry.

The candidates who aspire to pursue their bachelor's degree in design from Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID) should prove their skills and interest via the SEED test. The Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED) is the first step for the aspirants towards grabbing their dream seats for the program of their choice in SID Pune. The SEED test that regulates the intake of the students into different disciplines of the latest academic year will be held on Sunday, 13th February 2022. The SEED score determines gaining access to the program entry.

The aspirants have to register themselves for the SEED test via their official online portal. The complete process, including the filling of the application form, submission of the necessary documents, payment of the registration fees for SEED & SID, and even downloading the admit card, can be done through the same official portal. The applicants who successfully clear the SEED test will be gaining access to the following PRPI round.

The online PRPI round further takes the candidates to the Personal Interaction round, where the communication skills and other necessary skill sets possessed by the candidate are analyzed and evaluated.

The final selection of the candidate will be completely based on the cumulative scores of the performance and evaluation, which takes place in all three rounds. The allotment of the seats will also largely depend on the discipline chosen by the candidate.

Being affiliated with the grand Symbiosis International University, the institute is doing a spectacular job in actualizing the dream of many aspirants who wants to make a career in the design field. The institute offers a variety of leading, in-industry demand programs and skills to the students who are determined to become industry leaders. Established in 2004, Symbiosis Institute of Design(SID) has always remained a trendsetter in the domain as well as for the whole design industry. Powered by a team of expert faculty and a huge recruiter base, SID Pune guarantees a shining career in the industry.

