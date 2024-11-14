The 'Let's Go to Cinepolis' screening was organized by Round Table India Area 5

PNN

New Delhi [India] November 14: The highly anticipated annual CSR initiative 'Let's Go to Cinepolis,' in partnership with Round Table India Area 5, is making a triumphant return to India's first international cinema exhibitor, Cinepolis. On this day, children from slums in 36 cities across India watched the film Chhota Bheem, which they absolutely loved. Round Table India Area 5 convened a news conference at Delhi's India Habitat Centre to mark the event.

During the event, Pulkit Jindal, the Vice Chairman of Round Table India Area 5, shared the news that Cinepolis had screened the film to 11500+ kids for their amusement and educational benefit. Among the luminaries present at this news conference were Mr. Rodrigo Perez, CFO of Cinepolis India Private Limited, Ankit Todi - Area Secretary Treasurer, Mentor Vishwas Panjiar, Past President Moriya Philip, National CSR Convenor - Neeraj Tandon, National LAPD Convenor V C Mathews, Area 5 Publicity Convenor - Aman Garg.

With the motto "Cinema is for Everyone," this touching campaign seeks to introduce kids all around the nation to the wonders of the silver screen. Launched in 2017, the program has served as a conduit of tremendous inspiration for numerous youths. "Envision a world where dreams have no limits, where children can experience the magic of cinema," says Devang Sampat, MD, Cinepolis India. By exposing young people to the film industry, Cinepolis India has been fulfilling this vision year after year. Nationally, with over 11500 children from all around the nation taking part, the 2024 edition of 'Let's Go to Cinepolis' has been the most monumental event yet. Featuring 47 theaters, the festival was held at Cinepolis complexes in 36 cities across India. The extraordinary effort is being coordinated in tandem with Round Table India, a charitable organization well-known for its dedication to children's and society's well-being.

Speaking about the different chapters of Area 5, Chairmen Gaurav Chhabra, Rohan Rohtagi, Nikhil Gupta, Romesh Vijayvargia, Sherul Porwal, Mudit Gupta and Harsh Thakkar mentioned how this initiatives was a huge success across different locations in Delhi - NCR. They said that the event has been an unforgettable experience for the kids, and our volunteers shall strive to bring more joy to these underprivileged children through similar initiatives.

