The Machan opens Royal Doors of The Legacy Mandawa

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30: Globally renowned for its exclusive line of tree houses, in the lush green forests of Lonavala, India, The Machan today announced its acquisition of the Harlalka Haveli in Rajasthan, India. Rechristened as The Legacy Mandawa by The Machan, the 200 years old regal Indian Haveli also marks the company's first attempt to expand its footprint across India.

Offering a unique, curated experience that allows its guests to travel back in time and experience the old world, Royal Indian charm, the private palace is also restored to suit the modern-day, earth-conscious, urban traveller's needs.

Bringing its rich experience of building sustainable holiday properties, The Machan will continue to bring evolving best practices to the property, to transform the property into, India's first Carbon Neutral Heritage Holiday Destination.

Speaking about the company's plans, Sanat Hooja a Partner at The Machan said, "We wanted our first venture outside of Lonavala to be unique in its own right. Mandawa is considered to be the world's largest open-air art gallery with palaces adorned with Artworks from the 18th Century and before. This made for a very interesting location around the Delhi NCR region to mark the beginning of our expansion journey."

He further added, "Post pandemic the trends in the travel industry point towards two distinct areas. On one side there is an uptick in green travel, where guests are now consciously choosing to holiday in planet-conscious properties and on the other hand they also want a unique, memorable stay not compromising on their vacations or staycations. This Haveli allows us to offer blended experiences of both.

Through this acquisition, our vision is to take the unique Machan way of experiential holidaying, rooted in sustainable and carbon neutral eco-centricity to various parts of this beautiful country that has so much to offer for the world."

The Legacy Mandawa, latest royal addition to The Machan's boutique properties, will offer various activities such as Camel Safari, Desert trails, and Starlight Campfire dinners in the desert wilderness. All guests can seek an immersive experience of the Royal Indian culture.

Spread across 2612 sq. yards, with more than 11 rooms, The Legacy Mandawa, built 270 years ago by The Harlalka family, is one of the most well designed havelis in the region. Peaceful, sunny, and beautifully dressed with Shekhawati paintings as frescoes.

Quietly tucked away, in Mandawa, Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan, the location was once known to be the silk route of India. The property can make one feel like they're in a period drama, but with the comfort, modern day amenities of today.

In present times, it is well connected from places like Delhi, Jaipur, Gujarat and Maharashtra via air, road and railways. The boutique heritage hotel is well suited for Solo Travellers, Weekend Getaways, Corporate offsites, Inbound Tourism, Photography tourism, and Pilgrimage tourism and is also able to host family gatherings of all kinds. Visit xxx and make your reservation to experience this unexplored, royal getaway.

The Machan is an exclusive eco-resort with unique tree houses rising 30 - 45 feet above the forest, offering complete serenity to those looking to escape into nature. Each Machan has been carefully designed to minimise any impact on its natural surroundings while offering its inhabitants spectacular views in luxurious comfort. To book your stay or know more visit www.themachan.com

For media queries contact: Ashique (9820136711)

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor